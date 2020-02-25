Simply NUC® Expands its Product Line of AMD Ryzen™ Embedded-Based Long Life Mini Computers

"We are pleased to extend our relationship with AMD on the long life mini computer product line that started with our Sequoia family last November," said Aaron Rowsell, Simply NUC CEO, "The Oak and Evergreen families fill out a top-to-bottom roadmap of products where we can commit seven years of supply from the time of launch to serve markets such as digital signage, artificial intelligence, and edge computing."

"We are excited to expand the portfolio of AMD Embedded Processor-based extended-life small form factor PCs with Simply NUC," said Amey Deosthali, channel marketing director, Embedded Solutions, AMD. "With the scalability and ecosystem support of AMD Embedded Processors, Simply NUC will offer a full line up of innovative solutions to the industrial IoT, signage, edge analytics, and AI markets."

Five new SKUs are being added to the Simply NUC long-life mini product line. The Simply NUC LLMv6PK and LLMr6PK (named Post Oak) are mini computer SKUs built with AMD Ryzen™ Embedded V1605B and R1606G Processors, and include dual gigabit Ethernet and three video ports for mainstream performance embedded solutions that require a rich feature set. Moving down the stack, for more affordable mainstream performance solutions with a cost optimized feature set, the Simply NUC LLMr5RK and LLMr3RK (named Red Oak) SKUs are built with AMD Ryzen Embedded R1505G and R1305G Processors. More information on the Oak families of products can be found at: www.simplynuc.com/oak.

And to round out the long-life mini roadmap, the Simply NUC LLMg4EG (named Evergreen), built with the AMD Embedded GX424 Processor, is being offered for the most price-sensitive embedded solutions. More information on the Evergreen family can be found on-line at: www.simplynuc.com/evergreen. Both Oak and Evergreen will be offered in a new universal chassis developed exclusively by Simply NUC.

These five new SKUs, combined with the previously announced Sequoia family, which feature AMD Ryzen Embedded V1000 Processor options, fill out a complete roadmap of long-life embedded mini computer products from Simply NUC. Many flexible and rugged feature are available on this roadmap including mounting options, support for a wide range of power supply and operational temperature, watchdog timers, and built-in hardware monitoring so you can build the exact solution your clients want; from digital signs, to edge computers, to AI engines, and more. All long-life mini products from are designed to stand the test of time, Simply NUC is committed to supporting the manufacture and sales of Sequoia, Oak, and Evergreen products in the same form, fit, and function for seven years from launch.

About Simply NUC, Inc.

Formed in 2015 and headquartered in Round Rock, Texas, Simply NUC, Inc. is a systems integrator specializing in the NUC platform. Simply NUC provides fully configured, warrantied, and supported NUC systems to businesses and consumers, as well as end-to-end NUC project development, custom operating system installations, and NUC accessories. For more information about Simply NUC visit www.simplynuc.com

