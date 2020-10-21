Simply NUC® Expands Mini Product Line to the Data Center

"We are pleased to extend our mini offering into the server space," said Charles Abdouch, Simply NUC CTO, "Our Mini Data Center product line has a rich set of features packed into a tiny form factor that will appeal to budget sensitive, energy efficient business usages where space is a premium."

Two new SKUs are being added to the Simply NUC mini product portfolio. Both will run Ubuntu Linux on an Intel® Xeon® E-2286M processor, and feature Intel® Memory Drive Technology to drive up to 350GB of Intel® Optane™ system memory. One SKU will feature a 2TB Samsung® NVMe SSD drive, with a lower cost alternative at 1TB. Pricing on the Mini Data Center will start at $3999USD.

Weighing in at less than five pounds, with typical power consumption under 200W, and housed in a 5-liter chassis, while running a Xeon processor and 350GB of usable system memory, Simply NUC's Mini Data Center is a disruptive alternative to a traditional server. Mini Data Center also has expansion slots to allow for graphics and/or add-in cards including 10GbE, AI, and FPGAs. Details on Mini Data Center can be found at: www.simplynuc.com/mini-data-center.

Simply NUC's Mini Data Center, with Intel® Memory Drive Technology is optimized for a number of workloads and applications making it an ideal server for small- and medium-sized businesses. Examples of workloads include row- or column-store in-memory databases, container-based virtual-shared web-hosting servers, multi-threaded linear algebra with large matrices, or parallel statistics calculations on large data. Applications include memory databases used in analytics workloads such as MySQL; distributed/shared data grids and frameworks such as Apache Spark, Apache Ignite, Aerospike, or Redis; or high-performance computing workloads using OpenMP. As always, Simply NUC will build and ship your Mini Data Center, within 48 hours. Custom build requests can be submitted by contacting the sales team from our product landing page.

About Simply NUC, Inc.

Formed in 2015 and headquartered in Round Rock, Texas, Simply NUC, Inc. is a systems integrator specializing in mini computers. Simply NUC provides fully configured, warrantied, and supported mini PC systems to businesses and consumers, as well as end-to-end NUC project development, custom operating system installations, and NUC accessories. For more information about Simply NUC visit www.simplynuc.com

Contact: John Deatherage, CMO [email protected]

SOURCE Simply NUC, Inc.