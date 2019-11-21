Simply NUC® Launches First Fully Customizable Frost Canyon Intel® NUC

"We have been very satisfied with CPU performance levels of Intel's NUC8 Bean Canyon and are amazed to see significantly better performance with NUC10 Frost Canyon," said Charles Abdouch, Simply NUC CTO. "And Frost Canyon has other cool features like quick-charging, quad-microphone array, and support for three 4K displays that will hit the mark for all your performance home usages."

Frost Canyon NUC10i7FNH, the first available SKU, is an Intel® Core™ i7 processor based mini PC that can stream, edit media, and optimize productivity. All at a size that can tuck away in a drawer. Frost Canyon can stream premium movies with high fidelity audio and immersive 4K UHD video powered by Intel® UHD Graphics. It also has performance for home office and school applications, with the ability to transfer files with high-speed connections. And with Simply NUC Frost Canyon can be customized with a wide choice of storage, memory, and OS options. Make it yours with Simply NUC. The systems also carry a 3-year warranty, with an option to extend to five years, giving performance that's designed to last.

Some other noteworthy new features on Frost Canyon include quick charging capability to get you on-the-go faster than ever, Intel® Wi-Fi 6 for more responsive performance with enhanced security, and a quad-microphone array for a great virtual personal assistant experience from anywhere in your home.

Details can be found at: https://simplynuc.com/frost-canyon/

Formed in 2015 and headquartered in Round Rock, Texas, Simply NUC®, Inc. is a Platinum Intel® Technology Provider specializing in the NUC platform. Simply NUC provides fully configured, warrantied, and supported systems to businesses and consumers, as well as end-to-end project development, custom operating system installations, and NUC accessories. For information about Simply NUC please visit www.simplynuc.com

