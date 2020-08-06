Simply Soap & Water: The "Must-Have" Solution for Personal Protection During COVID-19 Reopening

Simply Soap & Water (SSW) is a small cleansing and sanitizing tool used for thorough hand-washing while on the go. However as the title reads, Simply Soap & Water is just that: simply soap and water for a more thorough cleaning experience.

"This product comes conveniently sized to fit in your purse or pocket," says the executive leadership team. The two bottles holding the soap and water are 1.5 fluid ounces each, which also aligns with TSA travel requirements for frequent travelers.

Celebrity brand ambassadors for the brand have included the following: Trina Braxton (WE's Braxton Family Values), Sheryl Lee Ralph (Moesha/Sister Act 2/ CLAWS), Bone Crusher (Grammy-nominated platinum selling rapper), DJ Thoro (celebrity DJ), Rob G. The General (radio personality), Joe Torry (Poetic Justice/BET Comic View All Stars), and Jason Weaver (The Lion King/The Jacksons: An American Dream). They have also spoken about their love for the convenience of the product and have promoted it to their fanbases on social media.

Simply Soap & Water intended audiences:

Children in school

Restaurants

Hair Salons

Medical facilities

Senior home care facilities

Churches

Construction worker

EVERYONE!!!

Simply Soap & Water can be purchased on our website www.simplysoapandwater.com for $9.99 each with free shipping in the US. Also, follow us on Instagram @simplysoapandwater.

"Stay clean, stay safe, it's just that simple."

SOURCE Simply Soap & Water

Related Links

http://www.simplysoapandwater.com

