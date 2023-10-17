SimplyCodes Publishes New Data Report on Generational Differences in 2023 Holiday Shopping

17 Oct, 2023, 18:56 ET
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SimplyCodes, a community-focused, AI-powered coupon tool, today published a new data report, "Holiday Shopping Outlook 2023: A Generational Analysis" on the SimplyCodes blog. The report provides an in-depth analysis of how different generations plan to research, evaluate purchases, and spend this holiday season based on a survey of over 2,200 Americans.
Key findings indicate that over 36% of shoppers intend to spend more this year, with Gen Z leading spending growth. Online coupons will also play a heightened strategic role across generations.
"Our data quantifies clear attitudinal and behavioral divides between Baby Boomers, Gen X, Millennials, and Gen Z," said Michael Quoc, Founder & CEO of Demand.io, the tech accelerator behind SimplyCodes. "With strategic insights from this report, both shoppers and businesses can make savvy decisions reflecting 2023 economic motivations and values."
Other Findings
- Gen Z stands out as the biggest spending cohort, with over half expecting to spend more compared to 2022. Their holiday outlook defies frugal stereotypes.
- Online coupons will play a heightened strategic role across generations, with at least 50% of each group reporting increased usage, especially Gen X.
- Lowest price remains the deciding purchase factor for a majority of shoppers, though Gen Z uniquely prioritizes shipping speed second.
The full data report is available to read on the SimplyCodes blog: https://simplycodes.com/blog/generational-holiday-shopping-data-2023
About SimplyCodes
SimplyCodes is the most reliable tool for finding and sharing coupons. With AI-optimization and a community of couponers, SimplyCodes provides users 3x more working coupons than competitors to save money anywhere they shop. Learn more at SimplyCodes.com.
For more information, press only:
Wayne Niemi
[email protected]
SOURCE Demand.io
Share this article