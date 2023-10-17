SimplyCodes Publishes New Data Report on Generational Differences in 2023 Holiday Shopping

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SimplyCodes, a community-focused, AI-powered coupon tool, today published a new data report, " Holiday Shopping Outlook 2023: A Generational Analysis " on the SimplyCodes blog. The report provides an in-depth analysis of how different generations plan to research, evaluate purchases, and spend this holiday season based on a survey of over 2,200 Americans.

Key findings indicate that over 36% of shoppers intend to spend more this year, with Gen Z leading spending growth. Online coupons will also play a heightened strategic role across generations.

"Our data quantifies clear attitudinal and behavioral divides between Baby Boomers, Gen X, Millennials, and Gen Z," said Michael Quoc, Founder & CEO of Demand.io, the tech accelerator behind SimplyCodes. "With strategic insights from this report, both shoppers and businesses can make savvy decisions reflecting 2023 economic motivations and values."

Other Findings

Gen Z stands out as the biggest spending cohort, with over half expecting to spend more compared to 2022. Their holiday outlook defies frugal stereotypes.

Online coupons will play a heightened strategic role across generations, with at least 50% of each group reporting increased usage, especially Gen X.

Lowest price remains the deciding purchase factor for a majority of shoppers, though Gen Z uniquely prioritizes shipping speed second.

The full data report is available to read on the SimplyCodes blog: https://simplycodes.com/blog/generational-holiday-shopping-data-2023

