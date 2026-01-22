simplyFUEL Announces Strategic Partnership with Humble Growth

Growth Equity Firm Acquires Minority Stake in simplyFUEL

LEAWOOD, Kan., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- simplyFUEL, the fast-growing protein snack brand known for its craveable, clean-ingredient protein balls, today announced a strategic partnership with Humble Growth, a consumer-focused growth equity firm that partners with founder-led brands to help them scale with purpose.

simplyFUEL Founder Mitzi Dulan in her kitchen, where she first began rolling her protein balls.

The partnership comes as simplyFUEL continues its strong nationwide expansion, with retail distribution across Costco, Sam's Club, Walmart, and Target. Founded by renowned sports dietitian Mitzi Dulan, RD, simplyFUEL has built a loyal following by delivering delicious and nutritious protein snacks made with simple, clean ingredients, trusted by families, athletes, and everyday snackers. Before founding simplyFUEL, Dulan served as the Kansas City Chiefs Team Sports Dietitian and made history as the first-ever Team Sports Dietitian for both the Golden State Warriors and the Kansas City Royals.

The brand's origin story is also rooted in elite performance. During her 10th season as the Kansas City Royals Team Sports Dietitian, Dulan made her protein ball recipe for the players on a whim for the first time. The players loved them. Just six weeks later, the Royals won the 2015 World Series, Dulan received a World Series ring, and people began constantly asking her, "How can I buy your protein balls?"

"My whole career, I've been a nutrition entrepreneur," said Dulan. "During the Royals' playoff and World Series run, I shared the story behind the protein balls I'd been making for the team, and they quickly became popular around Kansas City. After the Royals won the World Series, people kept asking how they could buy them, and that's when I realized it was time to turn it into a business and simplyFUEL was born."

"I've built simplyFUEL with my heart, my hustle, and a lot of grit, largely without outside capital. This is our first institutional partnership, and it mattered deeply to me that it be with people I trust. I've known Andrew and Nick for years, and that relationship came first. As a sports dietitian, I also value that Andrew is a medical doctor, we both care deeply about evidence-based nutrition and fueling people the right way. Humble Growth brings both heart and real operating experience, and I'm incredibly grateful for their belief in what we're building."

Andrew Abraham, co-founder of Humble Growth and founder of Orgain, brings a rare combination of medical expertise and proven brand-building experience. He co-founded Humble Growth with Nick Giannuzzi, a leading CPG attorney and founder of Giannuzzi Lewendon, who brings decades of hands-on experience advising and scaling high-growth consumer brands.

"I've long admired Mitzi, not just for what she's built, but for how she's built it," said Andrew Abraham, Co-Founder of Humble Growth. "She has an extraordinary passion for real, evidence-based nutrition and an authentic connection to her consumers. simplyFUEL is a brand with strong fundamentals, real momentum, and enormous upside ahead. I'm honored to partner with Mitzi and excited to help unlock the next chapter of growth as we work together to help simplyFUEL reach its utmost potential."

About simplyFUEL

Founded by sports dietitian Mitzi Dulan, RD, simplyFUEL was born after she made her protein ball recipe for the Kansas City Royals as their Team Sports Dietitian. simplyFUEL crafts protein snacks using simple, clean ingredients that are craveable, delicious, and trusted by families and athletes. Products are available nationwide at Costco, Sam's Club, Walmart, and Target. Learn more at www.simplyfuel.com.

About Humble Growth

Humble Growth is a founder-led growth equity firm focused on partnering with the next generation of iconic consumer brands. Co-founded by Andrew Abraham, founder of Orgain, and Nick Giannuzzi, founder of leading CPG law firm Giannuzzi Lewendon, Humble Growth brings deep brand-building expertise and a hands-on, values-driven approach to scaling purpose-led companies. Learn more at www.humblegrowth.com.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE simplyFUEL