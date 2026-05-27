Simpplr Gives IT Full Governance Over Intranet AI with New AI Control Center

New capability positions Simpplr as an AI leader across intranet and software provider categories without sacrificing security or compliance

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpplr today announced the launch of the AI Control Center, a centralized console that gives IT administrators governance over every AI feature, provider, and configuration across Simpplr's AI-powered employee experience platform. The new capability lets organizations deploy AI within Simpplr without sacrificing security, compliance, or control.

The AI Control Center gives administrators one place to manage all AI activity across the platform. IT teams can enable or disable individual AI features and select from Simpplr-tested LLM providers or route requests through their own corporate accounts. Every configuration change is captured in a chronological audit log for immediate compliance and security traceability.

A recent Forrester Consulting study commissioned by Simpplr found that 78% of IT leaders say they need better security frameworks to scale AI safely, with nearly half (49%) citing AI security and access control risks as their top current challenge. The governance infrastructure to match that ambition largely doesn't exist yet. That's the problem the AI Control Center is designed to solve.

The launch extends Simpplr's AI leadership across both intranet and software provider categories, giving IT teams the governance layer enterprise AI deployment demands.

"Most IT leaders I talk to are in the same spot — they want to greenlight AI, but they have to say no to risk, so they end up saying 'not yet' to both," said Dhiraj Sharma, CEO of Simpplr. "Our new AI Control Center gives IT one place to govern every AI feature in our platform. Leaders can choose the LLM that fits. Every change is tracked, and every action is accountable. You shouldn't have to choose between enabling AI and governing it."

One governance layer for every Simpplr AI capability

Simpplr has been building AI into the intranet for years, across search, communications, content creation, and more. The AI Control Center brings all these capabilities under a single governance layer for the first time, giving IT administrators visibility and control over the full AI footprint within the platform.

AI Control Center governs the full suite of AI capabilities in the Simpplr intranet, including:

Enterprise search delivers concise, context-aware answers to employee questions directly within search results.

delivers concise, context-aware answers to employee questions directly within search results. Comms agent helps internal comms teams plan campaigns and draft messaging in a conversational interface.

helps internal comms teams plan campaigns and draft messaging in a conversational interface. Writing assistant generates and refines content so users can create and publish faster.

generates and refines content so users can create and publish faster. App tile builder accelerates the creation of custom app tiles with minimal manual setup.

accelerates the creation of custom app tiles with minimal manual setup. AI content summaries condense articles and pages into digestible highlights for employees.

IT and InfoSec teams no longer have to choose between blocking AI entirely or accepting security risks they can't fully identify. Administrators can enforce provider requirements, meet compliance mandates, and manage the full AI footprint from a single console within Simpplr's existing admin environment.

The AI Control Center is built for enterprise IT teams that expect to configure their technology on their own terms. Administrators choose which features are active and select from Simpplr-validated LLM providers. For organizations with strict data residency or vendor requirements, BYO-LLM support lets them route requests through their own corporate accounts.

The AI Control Center is available as part of the Simpplr platform. Request a customized demo today.

About Simpplr

Simpplr is the AI-powered intranet for unifying the digital workplace. It brings people, trusted knowledge, apps and agents into a coherent digital experience. Powered by an EX knowledge graph, the platform synthesizes signals and context across connected systems to deliver relevant answers and actions in the flow of work, including through Simpplr's enterprise search and conversational EX agent. With low-code extensibility and enterprise-grade security and governance, Simpplr is designed to scale across complex organizations. More than 1,000 organizations — including AAA, the NHS, Penske, and Moderna — trust Simpplr to empower a connected, productive workforce. Learn more at simpplr.com.

Media contact

Carolyn Clark

VP, Communications and Employee Experience Strategy, Simpplr

[email protected]

SOURCE Simpplr