Simpplr Report: Internal Communications Has Proven Its Value but Is Running Out of Room to Scale

A new survey of nearly 450 IC professionals reveals a profession that is trusted, valued, and stretched to its limit.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Internal communications has spent years making the case for its strategic value. According to Simpplr's State of Internal Communications 2026 report, that case is closed. What the data also reveals is that proving your worth and getting the resources are still two different things.

The report, based on a commissioned survey of 448 IC professionals across North America and a companion study of 75 C-suite leaders, finds a profession that is broadly trusted, widely valued, and operating under structural constraints that executive enthusiasm alone hasn't resolved.

Credibility is high. Capacity is not.

Almost every C-suite executive (92%) from the companion survey said they are satisfied with their communications teams, and 96% support increased investment in the IC function, with 67% saying "yes, definitely." These are not marginal endorsements.

On the ground, however, nearly two-thirds (64%) of IC teams held headcount flat in the past year. Not only that, but fewer teams expect to grow, with hiring optimism dropping from 38% in 2025 to 27% in 2026. And 23% of teams expecting budget reductions say the cuts are aimed specifically at IC. The gap between what executives say and what organizations actually fund is a defining tension of this year's data.

"IC professionals have done the hard work of proving their value," said Carolyn Clark, VP of Communications and EX Strategy at Simpplr. "What this report shows is that recognition and resourcing are still two different conversations. The challenge now isn't credibility. It's capacity. It's infrastructure. The profession is ready to scale, but that gap is holding us back."

IC is leading the AI rollout

There are signs in the data that AI hasn't sidelined IC but has pulled IC to the center of AI inside organizations. More than half (52%) of IC professionals use AI tools at least weekly, and 53% report significant efficiency gains.

The more notable shift is expansion in scope. Nearly half (45%) of respondents said they are heavily involved in or solely responsible for communicating and supporting AI rollouts, 40% for creating AI strategies, and 40% for creating adoption workstreams.

As AI reshapes how work gets done, organizations are realizing this is a behavior shift that requires translation, trust-building and change management at scale. Naturally, that's where IC leaders fit in. IC professionals are both optimizing AI in their own workflows and guiding their organizations to operationalize it.

This expanded mandate comes with a real tension: 29% of IC professionals cite AI as a source of job security anxiety. The people closest to enterprise AI adoption are also the most aware of what it can do. This proximity positions communicators to lead.

A mature profession has plateaued

In 2025, 54% of IC practitioners said their function had improved year over year. In 2026, that figure fell to 33%, with 60% describing the current state of IC as unchanged. The deceleration is real, but it's a plateau rather than a decline.

Most practitioners (71%) rate their IC function as established or excellent. The work has shifted from building something new to sustaining something that works. The next gains will come from closing the gaps that have limited scale all along, including measuring impact, audience targeting, and more engaged leadership.

The right infrastructure determines IC outcomes

The clearest pattern in this year's data is also the most actionable one. Organizations that invest in the infrastructure supporting IC — unified platforms, measurement connected to business outcomes, consistent leadership engagement — rate their IC function significantly higher than those that don't.

The technology gap alone accounts for a 10 percentage-point difference in effectiveness ratings between organizations using all-in-one platforms and those managing fragmented multivendor stacks.

What it means for the profession

The 2026 report is not a crisis document. IC has earned real credibility, which the data reflects on nearly every measure. But credibility without capacity is just stagnation.

The commitment is steady: 81% of IC professionals say they would choose this career again. The frustration is structural: blurred role boundaries, inconsistent measurement, and a scope that keeps expanding while resources stay flat.

The report makes the case that the path forward runs through smarter operations — AI efficiency gains, consolidated technology, and measurement frameworks that connect IC activity to the business outcomes executives already track. Those are the levers. The question is whether organizations will pull them.

Access the report

Download a free copy of the State of Internal Communications 2026 report.

Survey methodology

Simpplr commissioned an independent survey of 448 IC professionals based in North America (85% U.S., 15% Canada) in December 2025. All respondents hold or share responsibility for internal communications at organizations with 500 or more employees. A companion executive study surveyed 75 C-suite leaders in January 2026, including respondents from North America and the UK.

About Simpplr

Simpplr is the AI-powered intranet for unifying the digital workplace. It enables organizations to plan and orchestrate communications and campaigns across channels, including web, mobile, email, newsletters, chat, and digital signage. AI-assisted planning, content creation, and analytics support the full communications lifecycle, from campaign strategy and execution through performance measurement and continuous improvement.

With built-in governance, personalization, and targeting, Simpplr helps organizations cut through noise and deliver relevant communications employees actually rely on. More than 1,000 organizations — including AAA, the NHS, Penske, and Moderna — trust Simpplr to keep their workforce informed, aligned, and engaged. Learn more at simpplr.com.

Media contact:

Carolyn Clark

VP, Communications and Employee Experience Strategy, Simpplr

[email protected]

SOURCE Simpplr