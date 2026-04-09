Simpplr Named a Leader in Analyst Evaluation of Intranet Platforms, Q2 2026

The AI-powered intranet built to unify the digital workplace was named a Leader among top vendors in the market

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpplr today announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Intranet Platforms, Q2 2026. Forrester evaluated the 13 most significant intranet platform vendors across 28 criteria. Simpplr received the highest possible scores — 5 out of 5 — in 14 criteria, including AI-enabled search, application integration: enterprise applications, application integration: productivity applications, internal communications, governance, reporting and analytics, employee listening, and innovation.

For Simpplr, the result reflects what the company has been building toward: an AI-powered platform that has outpaced what the intranet market typically delivers. It unifies enterprise knowledge, personalized communications, cross-system workflows, employee engagement, listening, and recognition into a single intelligent system.

"The intranet market is at an inflection point. Organizations aren't asking if they need an intranet anymore. They're asking why it doesn't do more," said Dhiraj Sharma, founder and CEO of Simpplr. "The future isn't static content or disconnected tools. It's an experience that brings together knowledge, workflows, and connection in a way that helps people get work done, with AI making that experience even more intuitive and responsive. That's what we've built with Simpplr. It's the digital workplace where employees can find what they need, take action, and move faster without friction. We believe this is where the market is going, and we see this recognition from Forrester as a reflection of that shift."

What Forrester evaluated

Forrester's Wave methodology evaluates vendors across two dimensions, Current Offering and Strategy. The areas where Simpplr received the highest possible score include:

AI-enabled search and metadata: Simpplr's hybrid semantic architecture understands intent and organizational context, prioritizing permission-aware answers from across 50+ connected systems. Employees get precise answers and can complete HR and IT tasks without leaving the platform.

Simpplr's hybrid semantic architecture understands intent and organizational context, prioritizing permission-aware answers from across 50+ connected systems. Employees get precise answers and can complete HR and IT tasks without leaving the platform. Application integration: enterprise applications and application integration: productivity applications: Out-of-the-box integrations with HRIS, ITSM, Microsoft 365, Slack, and more bring read/write actions from critical enterprise tools into a single, personalized dashboard.

Out-of-the-box integrations with HRIS, ITSM, Microsoft 365, Slack, and more bring read/write actions from critical enterprise tools into a single, personalized dashboard. Internal communications: Advanced campaign orchestration tools let communications teams plan, execute, and measure targeted, multichannel programs.

Advanced campaign orchestration tools let communications teams plan, execute, and measure targeted, multichannel programs. Governance: Simpplr's Auto-Governance Engine continuously monitors the platform, flagging stale content and triggering review workflows so employees interact only with accurate, up-to-date information.

Simpplr's Auto-Governance Engine continuously monitors the platform, flagging stale content and triggering review workflows so employees interact only with accurate, up-to-date information. Reporting and analytics: Deep, segmentable usage analytics give IT and executive leadership actionable visibility into platform adoption, content engagement, and employee sentiment trends.

Deep, segmentable usage analytics give IT and executive leadership actionable visibility into platform adoption, content engagement, and employee sentiment trends. Innovation and adoption strategy: Simpplr has an aggressive R&D investment in AI agents, workflow orchestration, and extended search connectivity. Its adoption methodology gives customers a prescriptive framework for sustained platform value.

Taken together, Simpplr believes these scores reflect more than feature parity. Organizations are increasingly evaluating intranets on whether they can reduce the friction that slows people down — fragmented tools, buried information, and workflows that require employees to know where to look before they can get anything done. Simpplr's platform is built around eliminating that friction.

Access the report

Organizations evaluating intranet platforms can access a complimentary copy of The Forrester Wave™: Intranet Platforms, Q2 2026.

To see the Simpplr platform in action, request a demo today.

About Simpplr

Simpplr is the AI-powered intranet for unifying the digital workplace. It brings people, trusted knowledge, apps, and agents into a coherent digital experience. Powered by a proprietary EX Knowledge Graph, Simpplr synthesizes signals and context across connected systems to deliver personalized information and actions. The platform serves as a digital hub supporting communications, engagement, employee services, and work. With low-code extensibility and enterprise-grade security and governance, Simpplr enables confident operation at scale. More than 1,000 organizations — including AAA, the NHS, Penske, and Moderna — trust Simpplr to keep their workforce informed, aligned, and productive. Learn more at simpplr.com.

Media Contact:

Carolyn Clark

VP, Communications and Employee Experience Strategy, Simpplr

[email protected]

Disclaimer

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here.

SOURCE Simpplr