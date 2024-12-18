Simpplr Named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Intranet Packaged Solutions for Second Year in a Row

New Gartner research positioned Simpplr highest in Ability to Execute for a second consecutive year

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpplr, the leading AI platform for employee experience (EX) and productivity, today announced that Gartner has positioned Simpplr as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Intranet Packaged Solutions (IPS). This marks two years in a row that Simpplr has been named a Leader and positioned highest for Ability to Execute among 15 other intranet packaged solutions providers.

Gartner evaluated IPS vendors based on their ability to support six critical intranet Use Cases, including employee communications, knowledge services and frontline worker support. Gartner additionally considered vendor strengths across 15 product and business evaluation criteria such as product strategy and market responsiveness. Vendors were also evaluated against 13 critical capabilities, including AI, analytics, search, personalization and more.

"We believe that being recognized as a leader for the second straight year validates our unwavering focus on transforming how people experience work," said Dhiraj Sharma, Simpplr Founder & CEO. "Employees need different things to succeed, which is exactly why we've built an AI-powered platform that brings everything together in one place. At Simpplr, we're creating much more than an intranet — we're creating digital spaces where people can truly thrive."

For over a decade, Simpplr has delivered on its vision to provide employees with personalized single-point access to the people, information and resources they need to succeed. With a steady stream of innovations across AI, enterprise search and analytics, Simpplr delivers a powerful yet intuitive experience for intranet admins and end users. This approach helps enterprises like DocuSign, Penske and AAA streamline workflows, improve knowledge sharing, and better engage their teams to meet the demands of today's dynamic business environment.

"Simpplr has been instrumental in transforming our intranet at 1st Franklin Financial Corporation into a dynamic cultural connection point for our decentralized network," said Karly Menard, Director of Internal Communications at 1st Franklin Financial Corporation. "Initially, it solved our need for a modern intranet solution. As we grew, it also became a vital resource for sharing tools, resources and daily information with our teams. Our engagement has skyrocketed, and collaboration within our network has never been easier."

SIMPPLR 2024 RECOGNITIONS

Simpplr being named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Intranet Packaged Solutions is the latest addition to its list of recognitions in 2024, which include:

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Intranet Packaged Solutions, Mike Gotta, Gavin Tay, Larry Cannel, Priyanka Singh, 16 December 2024

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Simpplr is the AI-powered platform that transforms employee experience and productivity. Harnessing AI, Simpplr provides employees with personalized, single-point access to people, information and resources across multiple platforms. This empowers employees to stay more connected, productive and engaged. For over a decade, Simpplr has been a trusted partner to 1,000+ leading brands, including AAA, Eurostar, Penske, Moderna, and Snowflake, creating transformative digital workplaces. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, CA, with additional offices in the UK, Canada, and India, Simpplr is backed by Norwest Venture Partners, Sapphire Ventures, Salesforce Ventures, and Tola Capital. Learn more at simpplr.com .

