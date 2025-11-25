Simpson Gumpertz & Heger Welcomes Structural Repair and Rehabilitation Experts Judd Galloway and Michael Murphy

Mr. Galloway is based in Waltham, Massachusetts; Dr. Murphy is in Minneapolis, Minnesota

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpson Gumpertz & Heger (SGH) is pleased to welcome senior leaders Judd Galloway and Michael Murphy to the firm's Structural Engineering group, bolstering our consulting expertise in investigating, repairing, rehabilitating, and retrofitting buildings and infrastructure.

Judd E. Galloway, P.E. Michael Murphy, Ph.D., P.E.

Judd Galloway joins SGH as a Project Director in the firm's Repair and Rehabilitation Division in the Boston area. He has extensive experience designing complex building additions and renovations, specialized structures, and critical infrastructure projects throughout New England and the United States. He enjoys managing design teams to develop solutions for challenging structural conditions in rehabilitation and new design projects for unique architectural, cultural, and institutional facilities, as well as transportation and industrial infrastructure.

"SGH excels at combining diverse, in-depth knowledge to solve complex challenges, and I am eager to contribute to our success," said Judd.

Michael Murphy rejoins SGH as a Senior Project Manager, strengthening the firm's Structural Engineering group in Minneapolis and partnering closely with SGH colleagues in our fast-growing presence in Minnesota and the Upper Midwest. He specializes in overseeing structural investigations, including failure evaluations, condition assessments, due diligence surveys, and structural health monitoring. His primary expertise is in concrete structures, with additional experience with steel, timber, and masonry systems.

"I spent several years in SGH's Washington, DC, office working on interesting and unique projects alongside the talented staff there prior to relocating to Minneapolis and working for another firm," said Michael. "I am thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to return to SGH, join the team in this new location, and lend my skills to serving our clients."

