Structural Design Expert Han Xu Joins Simpson Gumpertz & Heger

Mr. Xu bolsters the firm's structural new design practice, specializing in the commercial, higher education, cultural, life science, and health care sectors

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpson Gumpertz & Heger (SGH) is pleased to welcome Han Xu to the firm as a Principal, bolstering our structural engineering and consulting expertise. He joins SGH's New Structural Design Division in the Boston, MA, area, where he will partner closely with SGH peers and clients throughout New England.

Han Xu, P.E.

Han brings more than twenty-five years of experience in the industry designing modern structures made of steel, concrete, masonry, and timber. He has extensive experience leading structural design and construction efforts for large, multidisciplinary projects in the commercial, residential, educational, cultural, health care, and infrastructure sectors. Focusing on collaboration as a path to successful project delivery, Han seeks opportunities to bring together clients, contractors, and owners in senior leadership roles. His work also includes adaptive reuse and renovation projects for various building types.

"I am excited to join SGH and partner with colleagues and industry leaders throughout the firm," said Han. "I look forward to tackling many exciting projects with my team members and delivering exceptional results for our clients."

A committed leader who is passionate about giving back to the profession, Han actively mentors team members and serves on technical committees and boards in management positions. He currently serves as President of the Board of Directors for the Structural Engineers Association of Massachusetts (SEAMASS); contributes to the Structural Advisory Committee for the Board of Building Regulations and Standards (BBRS); and participates as a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), Boston Society of Civil Engineers (BSCE), and Structural Engineering Institute (SEI).

Simpson Gumpertz & Heger (SGH) is a national engineering firm committed to delivering holistic advice for our clients' most complex challenges. We leverage our collective and diverse experience, technical expertise, and industry knowledge of structures and building enclosures, advanced analysis, performance & code consulting, and applied science & research to deliver unrivaled, comprehensive solutions that drive superior performance. With 750 employees in ten office locations throughout the United States, SGH's industry-leading teams constantly seek to advance the meaning of what's possible. For more information, please visit www.sgh.com .

SOURCE Simpson Gumpertz & Heger