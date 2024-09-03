Simpson Manufacturing Co. Celebrates 30 Years as a Public Company with Ringing of the Closing Bell at the NYSE on September 6th

PLEASANTON, Calif. , Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: SSD), an industry leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, today announced that Mike Olosky, President and Chief Executive Officer, will ring the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Friday, September 6, 2024, in celebration of the Company's 30th anniversary as a publicly listed company. Simpson senior leadership team members and their guests will participate in the ceremony. Live coverage of the event will begin on Friday, September 6, 2024, at 3:55 p.m. ET. To watch the bell ringing, please visit https://www.NYSE.com/bell.

Mike Olosky, Simpson's President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "I am incredibly proud of all that Simpson has accomplished in our 30 years as a publicly traded company. As we commemorate this milestone, I want to express my gratitude to all of our team members for their dedication to our customers and to furthering our mission of helping people design and build safer, stronger structures. I'd like to further thank our valued customers, suppliers and stockholders for their contributions to our success over the years. As we look ahead, we are committed to accelerating traction on our key growth initiatives to drive enhanced shareholder value and continued market outperformance."

Since its debut at $11.50 per share ($2.875 split-adjusted) at its initial public offering (IPO) on May 25, 1994, the Company has evolved from approximately $150 million in annual sales to a world-leader in structural solutions eclipsing $2 billion in annual sales. Thirty years and two stock splits later, shares of Simpson closed at $183.06 on August 30, 2024, which, together with quarterly dividends, has resulted in a total compound annual growth rate of approximately 14.7%.

About Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiaries, including Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shear walls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. The Company primarily supplies its building product solutions to both the residential and commercial markets in North America and Europe. The Company's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SSD."

CONTACT:

Addo Investor Relations

[email protected]

(310) 829-5400

SOURCE Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.