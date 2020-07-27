Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. Announces 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Net sales of $326.1 million increased 7.0% year-over-year

Strong gross margin of 45.9% improved 1.9% year-over-year

Income from operations of $72.2 million increased 34.6% year-over-year, operating margin of 22.1% increased 4.5% year-over-year

Diluted earnings per share of $1.22 increased 38.6% year-over-year

Providing full year 2020 financial guidance on improved demand outlook

Declared a $0.23 per share cash dividend

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: SSD), an industry leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2020. Refer to the "Segment and Product Group Information" table below for additional segment information (including information about the Company's Asia/Pacific segment and Administrative and All Other segment).

All comparisons below (which are generally indicated by words such as "increased," "decreased," "remained," or "compared to"), unless otherwise noted, are comparing the quarter ended June 30, 2020 with the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

2020 Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Consolidated net sales of $326.1 million increased 7.0% from $304.9 million .

increased 7.0% from . North America net sales of $286.8 million increased 10.7% from $259.1 million , primarily due to higher sales volumes from the return of a home center customer. Canada's net sales were adversely impacted by negative foreign currency translation. In local currency, Canada sales increased primarily due to higher sales volumes.

net sales of increased 10.7% from , primarily due to higher sales volumes from the return of a home center customer. net sales were adversely impacted by negative foreign currency translation. In local currency, sales increased primarily due to higher sales volumes.

Europe net sales of $37.4 million decreased 14.4% from $43.6 million , primarily due to lower sales volumes related to COVID-19 plant closures. Europe sales were impacted by approximately $1.2 million of negative foreign currency translations resulting from some Europe currencies weakening against the United States dollar. In local currency, Europe net sales decreased primarily due to lower sales volume.

Consolidated gross profit of $149.8 million increased 11.6% from $134.2 million . Gross margin increased to 45.9% from 44.0%.

increased 11.6% from . Gross margin increased to 45.9% from 44.0%. North America gross margin increased to 47.4% from 45.1%, primarily due to decreases in material cost, partly offset by higher labor, warehouse and shipping costs, each as a percentage of net sales.

gross margin increased to 47.4% from 45.1%, primarily due to decreases in material cost, partly offset by higher labor, warehouse and shipping costs, each as a percentage of net sales.

Europe gross margin decreased to 35.1% from 37.0%, primarily due to increased costs as a percentage of sales, which resulted from lower production volume.

gross margin decreased to 35.1% from 37.0%, primarily due to increased costs as a percentage of sales, which resulted from lower production volume. Consolidated income from operations of $72.2 million increased 34.6% from $53.7 million . The increase was primarily due to the increase in gross profit and lower operating expenses. Consolidated operating margin increased to 22.1% from 17.6%.

increased 34.6% from . The increase was primarily due to the increase in gross profit and lower operating expenses. Consolidated operating margin increased to 22.1% from 17.6%. North America income from operations of $72.2 million increased from $49.8 million , primarily due to the increase in gross profit and lower operating expenses.

income from operations of increased from , primarily due to the increase in gross profit and lower operating expenses.

Europe income from operations of $2.7 million decreased from $4.6 million , primarily due to lower net sales and slightly higher operating expenses.

income from operations of decreased from , primarily due to lower net sales and slightly higher operating expenses. The Company's effective income tax rate decreased to 25.8% from 26.4%.

Net income was $53.5 million , or $1.22 per diluted share of the Company's common stock, compared to net income of $39.6 million , or $0.88 per diluted share.

, or per diluted share of the Company's common stock, compared to net income of , or per diluted share. Cash flow provided by operating activities decreased approximately $10.8 million to $42.8 million from $53.6 million .

to from . Cash flow used in investing activities decreased approximately $2.8 million to $13.4 million from $16.3 million . Capital expenditures were approximately $14.1 million compared to $15.3 million . Given current circumstances, the Company is maintaining its focus on tightly managing all expenses and planned capital expenditures.

Management Commentary

"We executed a strong second quarter with sales of $326.1 million improving 7% year-over-year and 15% quarter-over-quarter on higher volume despite the significant level of macroeconomic challenges resulting from COVID-19," commented Karen Colonias, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our sales volume improved primarily due to the addition of Lowe's, a returning home center customer, which resulted in considerably higher demand associated with the initial product rollout into stores. We also experienced improved sales in the repair and remodel market as a result of a shift in consumer behavior toward home renovations which we believe stemmed from the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing shelter-in-place orders. Partially offsetting this strength were volume declines specific to Europe following government ordered shutdowns in the United Kingdom and France. As a result, we produced a strong gross margin of 45.9% due to a combination of sales mix and lower material costs on improved overhead absorption. This, when coupled with our effective expense management, resulted in a 35% year-over-year increase in our income from operations to $72.2 million and strong earnings of $1.22 per diluted share."

Mrs. Colonias concluded, "The health, safety and wellbeing of our employees is our top priority, and we have been extremely diligent in our efforts to ensure Simpson remains a safe place to work by enacting rigorous safety protocols in all of our facilities. These actions, in addition to being deemed an essential business, have enabled us to continue operating our business and serve our customers with minimal disruptions in a highly difficult environment. Looking ahead, we believe the solid demand trends we experienced in the second quarter of 2020 from the addition of Lowe's and improved repair and remodel market will continue, offsetting the expected weakness in the housing market. As a result, we expect our full year net sales and gross margin will improve year-over-year in 2020 subject to circumstances outside of our control related to the COVID-19 pandemic. We will continue to execute our model with an emphasis on enhancing our operating efficiencies and cost savings which will serve us well through this pandemic and longer-term. Our industry leadership position, geographic reach and diverse product offerings, combined with our strong balance sheet and liquidity position gives us confidence in our ability to support current and improving future demand trends."

Corporate Developments

On July 14, 2020 , the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share. The dividend will be payable on October 22, 2020 to the Company's stockholders of record as of October 1, 2020 .

Business Outlook

On April 27, 2020, the Company withdrew its 2020 full-year outlook originally provided on February 3, 2020. At the time, the Company was unable to forecast its full-year outlook with reasonable accuracy given the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and the related impact on the Company's business. The Company believes that it is now in a better position to provide full year outlook, primarily reflecting an additional quarter of actual results, as well as improved visibility on the progression of pandemic-related restrictions and the impact of those restrictions on the Company's operations. Based on business trends and conditions as of today, July 27, the Company's outlook for the full fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 is as follows:

Net sales are estimated to increase in the range of 1.5% to 4.0% compared to the full year ended December 31, 2019 .

. Gross margin is estimated to be in the range of 43.0% to 45.0%.

Operating expenses, as a percentage of net sales, are estimated to be in the range of 27.0% to 29.0%.

The effective tax rate is estimated to be in the range of 24.0% to 26.0%, including both federal and state income tax rates.

While the magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on general economic conditions remains uncertain, the Company is continuing to monitor the impact of the outbreak on its operations and financial condition, which was not significantly adversely impacted in the second quarter of 2020. Please note that ongoing uncertainties surrounding the impact of COVID-19 on Simpson's business, which may include the economic impact on its operations, raw material costs, consumers, suppliers, vendors, and other factors outside of its control, may have a material adverse impact on the Company's financial outlook.

About Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. The Company's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SSD."

Copies of Simpson Manufacturing's Annual Report to Stockholders and its proxy statements and other SEC filings, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, are made available free of charge on the company's Web site on the same day they are filed with the SEC. To view these filings, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's Web site.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 2 IE of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "target," "continue," "predict," "project," "change," "result," "future," "will," "could," "can," "may," "likely," "potentially," or similar expressions that concern our strategy, plans, expectations or intentions. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, business outlook, priorities, expectations and intentions, expectations for sales growth, comparable sales, earnings and performance, stockholder value, capital expenditures, cash flows, the housing market, the home improvement industry, demand for services, share repurchases, our strategic initiatives, including the impact of these initiatives on our strategic and operational plans and financial results, and any statement of an assumption underlying any of the foregoing and other statements that are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations, opinions, projections and comments reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and we can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risk and other factors that are difficult to predict and could cause our actual results to vary in material respects from what we have expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include the impact of COVID-19 on our operations and supply chain, and the operations of our customers, suppliers and business partners and those discussed under Item 1A. Risk Factors and Item 7 Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the SEC. To the extent that COVID-19 adversely affects our business and financial results, it may also have the effect of heightening many of such risk and other factors.

We caution that you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made in our reports filed with the SEC that advise of the risks and factors that may affect our business, results of operations and financial condition.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries UNAUDITED Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 2020

2019

2020

2019 Net sales $ 326,076



$ 304,853



$ 609,744



$ 564,097

Cost of sales 176,276



170,674



330,278



319,664

Gross profit 149,800



134,179



279,466



244,433

Research and development and engineering expense 12,191



11,055



25,573



23,316

Selling expense 26,834



28,687



55,361



56,799

General and administrative expense 38,636



41,345



77,107



80,893

Total operating expenses 77,661



81,087



158,041



161,008

Gain on disposal of assets (73)



(561)



(137)



(251)

Income from operations 72,212



53,653



121,562



83,676

Interest expense, net and other (151)



147



(2,684)



(616)

Income before taxes 72,061



53,800



118,878



83,060

Provision for income taxes 18,582



14,223



28,573



20,821

Net income $ 53,479



$ 39,577



$ 90,305



$ 62,239

Earnings per common share:













Basic $ 1.23



$ 0.89



$ 2.06



$ 1.39

Diluted $ 1.22



$ 0.88



$ 2.05



$ 1.38

Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 43,471



44,671



43,787



44,772

Diluted 43,663



44,972



43,980



45,089

Cash dividend declared per common share $ 0.23



$ 0.23



$ 0.46



$ 0.45

Other data:













Depreciation and amortization $ 10,006



$ 9,757



$ 19,739



$ 19,515

Pre-tax equity-based compensation expense $ 5,151



$ 2,494



$ 5,428



$ 6,600





















Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries UNAUDITED Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (In thousands)



June 30,

December 31, (Amounts in thousands)

2020

2019

2019 Cash and cash equivalents

$ 315,448



$ 141,731



$ 230,210

Trade accounts receivable, net

233,867



191,282



139,364

Inventories

265,365



266,142



251,907

Other current assets

20,222



14,795



19,426

Total current assets

834,902



613,950



640,907

Property, plant and equipment, net

247,119



252,710



249,012

Operating lease right-of-use assets

36,930



35,111



35,436

Goodwill

132,335



132,312



131,879

Other noncurrent assets

33,217



35,835



38,132

Total assets

$ 1,284,503



$ 1,069,918



$ 1,095,366

Trade accounts payable

$ 49,149



$ 39,241



$ 33,351

Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities

144,265



118,000



125,556

Total current liabilities

193,414



157,241



158,907

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

28,893



28,164



27,930

Long-term debt, net of current portion

150,000



—



—

Deferred income tax and other long-term liabilities

17,984



16,092



16,572

Stockholders' equity

894,212



868,421



891,957

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,284,503



$ 1,069,918



$ 1,095,366



Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries UNAUDITED Segment and Product Group Information (In thousands)













Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended







June 30,

%

June 30,

% (Amounts in thousands) 2020

2019

change*

2020

2019

change* Net Sales by Reporting Segment























North America $ 286,807



$ 259,073



10.7%

$ 535,857



$ 480,504



11.5%

Percentage of total net sales 88.0%



85.0%







87.9%



85.2%







Europe 37,379



43,648



(14.4)%

70,111



79,428



(11.7)%

Percentage of total net sales 11.5%



14.3%







11.5%



14.1%







Asia/Pacific 1,890



2,132



(11.4)%

3,776



4,165



(9.3)%



$ 326,076



$ 304,853



7.0%

$ 609,744



$ 564,097



8.1% Net Sales by Product Group**























Wood Construction $ 280,724



$ 258,416



8.6%

$ 523,244



$ 476,029



9.9%

Percentage of total net sales 86%



84%







86%



84%







Concrete Construction 45,304



46,360



(2.3)%

86,316



87,936



(1.8)%

Percentage of total net sales 14%



16%







14%



16%







Other 48



77



N/M

184



132



N/M



$ 326,076



$ 304,853



7.0%

$ 609,744



$ 564,097



8.1% Gross Profit (Loss) by Reporting Segment























North America $ 136,024



$ 116,880



16.4%

$ 254,819



$ 215,277



18.4%

North America gross margin 47.4%



45.1%







47.6%



44.8%







Europe 13,106



16,132



(18.8)%

23,807



27,686



(14.0)%

Europe gross margin 35.1%



37.0%







34.0%



34.9%







Asia/Pacific 484



1,149



(57.9)%

651



1,469



(55.7)%

Administrative and all other 186



18



N/M

189



1



N/M



$ 149,800



$ 134,179



11.6%

$ 279,466



$ 244,433



14.3% Income (Loss) from Operations























North America $ 72,196



$ 49,838



44.9%

$ 125,757



$ 82,652



52.2%

North America operating margin 25.2%



19.2%







23.5%



17.2%







Europe 2,696



4,643



(41.9)%

1,026



4,259



(75.9)%

Europe operating margin 7.2%



10.6%







1.5%



5.4%







Asia/Pacific (75)



186



N/M

(679)



(355)



N/M

Administrative and all other (2,605)



(1,014)



N/M

(4,542)



(2,880)



N/M



$ 72,212



$ 53,653



34.6%

$ 121,562



$ 83,676



45.3%



* Unfavorable percentage changes are presented in parentheses, if any.

** The Company manages its business by geographic segment but is presenting sales by product group as additional information.

N/M Statistic is not material or not meaningful.

