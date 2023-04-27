Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

PLEASANTON, Calif., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: SSD), an industry leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, today announced that on April 26, 2023 the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") declared a regular quarterly dividend of 27 cents per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on July 27, 2023, to stockholders of record on July 6, 2023.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiaries, including, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of high quality wood and concrete construction products designed to make structures safer and more secure. Our products are designed to perform at high levels and be easy to use and cost-effective for customers. Our wood construction products are used in light-frame construction and include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and pre-fabricated lateral resistive systems. Our concrete construction products are used in concrete, masonry and steel construction and include adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials and other repair products used for protection and strengthening. We market our products to the residential construction, light industrial and commercial construction, remodeling and do-it-yourself markets domestically in North America, primarily in the United States, and Europe internationally. We also provide engineering services in support of some of our products and increasingly offer design and other software that facilitates the specification, selection and use of our products. The Company's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SSD."

