Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: SSD), an industry leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, today announced that on July 26, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") declared a regular quarterly dividend of 28 cents per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on October 24, 2024, to stockholders of record on October 3, 2024.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiaries, including Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shear walls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. The Company primarily supplies its building product solutions to both the residential and commercial markets in North America and Europe. The Company's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SSD."

