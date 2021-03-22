Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. Publishes Fiscal 2020 ESG Metrics

PLEASANTON, Calif., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: SSD), an industry leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, announced today it has published an addendum to the Company's inaugural Sustainability, Environmental and Social Responsibility Report from March 2020 as part of the Company's ongoing commitment to sustainable business practices and environmental and social responsibility to its employees and stakeholders. The addendum includes updated ESG-related metrics for the year ended December 31, 2020. These reports can be found on the Investor Relations portion of the Company's website at ir.simpsonmfg.com.

About Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. The Company's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SSD."

