Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. To Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Results On Monday, April 30th

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.'s First Quarter 2018 Conference Call Details

DATE:



Monday, April 30, 2018







TIME:



2:00 p.m. Pacific Time 4:00 p.m. Central Time 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time







DIAL-IN:



(877) 407-0792 (U.S. and Canada) (201) 689-8263 (International)







CONFERENCE ID:



13678510







WEBCAST:



http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=129154

For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the call will also be available beginning that same day at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, May 14, 2018, by dialing (844) 512-2921 (U.S. and Canada) or (412) 317-6671 (International) and entering the conference ID: 13678510. The webcast will remain posted on the Investor Relations section of Simpson's website at www.simpsonmfg.com for 90 days.

About Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shear walls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. The Company's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SSD."

