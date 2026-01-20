SimSpace and Rilian Technologies Partner to Strengthen Agentic Cyber Defense for Critical Infrastructure Organizations in the US and GCC

Partnership brings realistic Cyber Range Platform into Rilian Technologies' defense ecosystem, enabling governments and allies to train, test, and validate cyber defenses with confidence

BOSTON and MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SimSpace, the realistic, intelligent cyber range for elite cybersecurity organizations, today announced a strategic partnership with Rilian Technologies, a cybersecurity and defense technology platform reimagining how governments and corporations access, deploy, and operationalize advanced cyber capabilities. Together, the companies will deliver integrated cyber training and testing capabilities that help Gulf Cooperation Council allies prove cyber readiness in the face of a rapidly evolving AI-fueled threat landscape.

Christian Schnedler, Graham Westbrook, and Jason Rivera hold a ribbon-cutting in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

This partnership will integrate SimSpace's cyber range platform into the Rilian Defense Platform, allowing operators to test technologies and validate agentic workflows in realistic environments. The joint solution meets sovereign security, compliance, and control needs while promoting the adoption of modern cyber capabilities among allied nations.

"Agentic cyber defense demands an intelligent environment in which to train AI models, test AI agents, and validate agentic workflows," said Graham Westbrook, VP of International Markets at SimSpace. "Partnering with Rilian allows us to extend realistic, production-grade cyber simulation as testbeds for decision-makers tasked with organizational AI transformation. Together, we are helping governments, ministries of defense, and critical infrastructure operators move from assume breach to preemption."

Rilian Technologies is a leading provider of cybersecurity and defense solutions, and its Defense Platform is designed to remove the barriers that governments and critical infrastructure operators face when adopting cutting-edge cyber and defense technologies. Its secure marketplace, agentic command-and-control layer, and automated compliance capabilities provide a trusted foundation for deploying and operating advanced solutions at nation scale. By integrating SimSpace, Rilian's customers gain access to continuous mission rehearsal technology that connects training directly to testing and validation.

"Global security depends on how quickly and safely our partners can operationalize modern cyber and defense technology innovations," said Christian Schnedler, CEO of Rilian Technologies. "SimSpace brings a level of realism and rigor that is essential for nation scale cyber readiness. This partnership ensures our customers can deploy advanced technologies and continuously validate that they work as intended in environments that mirror real operations."

To commemorate the partnership, Schnedler, Westbrook, and Jason Rivera, SimSpace Field CISO, held a ribbon-cutting in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

For more information and to see a demo, visit: https://simspace.com/request-demo/

About Rilian Technologies:

Rilian Technologies is a dual-use technology company committed to enhancing global security through the proliferation of cybersecurity and defense capabilities among the US and its allies. The Rilian Defense Platform (RDP) is a modular, AI-native software platform that revolutionizes how mission-critical technologies are accessed, adopted, and automated across sovereign and sensitive environments. For more information about Rilian Technologies, please visit: www.riliantech.com .

About SimSpace:

For elite cybersecurity teams under siege in an AI-fueled threat landscape, SimSpace is the realistic, intelligent cyber range that strengthens teams, technologies, and processes to outsmart adversaries before the fight begins.

To learn how SimSpace helps organizations graduate from individual to team and AI model training; test tools, tech stacks, and AI agents; validate controls, processes, and agentic workflows, visit: www.SimSpace.com .

