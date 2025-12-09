SimSpace Offering Powerful Capabilities To Close the Cyber Training and Testing Gap

The company's intelligent cyber range offers an unmatched level of realism to train AI models, test AI agents, and validate Agentic workflows

BOSTON, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SimSpace, the realistic, intelligent cyber range for elite cybersecurity organizations, is providing powerful capabilities to close an increasingly risky gap in how organizations train and test for cyber attacks.

The emergence of AI is highlighting a fundamental flaw in the traditional approach to how elite cyber operators train and test. Cyber ranges have provided valuable training for individual operators, yet have failed to prove effective in today's landscape, as teams increasingly face a global threat landscape increasingly shaped by adaptive, AI-driven threats. By uniting training and testing in a production-grade and intelligent cyber range, organizations can safely and rapidly train, test, and validate their offensive and defensive capabilities across people, processes, and technologies.

"The old ways of training cyber operators simply can't keep pace with the demands of this continuously evolving AI-centric world," said Peter Lee, CEO of SimSpace. "Resilience now demands more than merely training individuals. It requires testing entire teams, systems, workflows, and AI models in environments that are realistic simulations of your actual production environment. That's exactly what our Cyber Range platform delivers. It gives every cyber operator, team, and agent a safe place to push their limits, uncover blind spots, adapt, and ultimately prove they're ready for what's coming. In our rapidly evolving world, proven beats promised every time."

The SimSpace Cyber Range Platform enables an active defense posture for organizations by combining the industry's most sophisticated adversary simulations with objective measurements of defensive effectiveness, transforming training exercises into continuous mission rehearsal events that test and validate full-scale readiness and resilience. As the realistic, intelligent cyber range trusted by elite organizations, including US Cyber Command, the SimSpace platform strengthens preparedness by converging training and testing into one continuous, realism-driven discipline.

Gartner recommends organizations prioritize "...intelligent simulation technologies to transform security into a forward-looking discipline. Executives can do this by deploying security platforms that use AI to build and test attack scenarios against a virtual replica of technology infrastructures." The SimSpace capabilities that help close the train-test gap include:

Train AI models and test autonomous SecOps modules: SimSpace produces high-volume, diverse, clean-labeled telemetry from a realistic, enterprise-grade environment that reflects the complexity of live operations. Organizations can train AI models and improve agentic workflows using their own tools, third-party sensors, and production-like data flows. This establishes an AI development cycle rooted in a production-quality context, reducing hallucinations, fragile logic, and unproven automation.

Shift from programmatic compliance to ongoing mission rehearsal: Cybersecurity can no longer be a once-in-a-while activity. SimSpace combines training and testing into a single, realism-first approach, replacing check-the-box exercises with continuous mission rehearsal that reveals whether a company's defenses truly stand up under real adversarial pressure. Readiness becomes an established fact, not just an assumption.

Cyber readiness: SimSpace evaluates actual performance instead of course completions, canned drills, or control checklists. Organizations receive objective evidence across teams, tools, processes, and AI, all assessed against relevant strict standards. Blind spots are identified early, confidence becomes measurable, and leaders finally get a reliable readiness signal.

