SimSpace Secures $39 Million in New Funding Amid Surging Demand for Advanced Cyber Ranges

New financing validates SimSpace's differentiated approach toward ensuring readiness of AI agents in today's AI-driven threat landscape

BOSTON, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SimSpace , the realistic, intelligent cyber range for elite cybersecurity organizations, today announced it has raised $39 million in new funding from a combination of debt and equity to accelerate its mission of preparing organizations to outsmart any cyber threat in any terrain. The latest funding comes from new investors BTG Pactual U.S. Private Credit Investments and Communitas Capital, as well as existing investor L 2 Point Management, underscoring strong market confidence in SimSpace's solutions.

The need for cyber ranges, also known as a sandbox, digital twin, reinforcement learning (RL) environments, or intelligent simulations, has never been greater. Adversaries are weaponizing AI to attack with increasing frequency and sophistication, yet organizations do not regularly test, train, and validate their cyber defenses in realistic attack simulations.

"The cybersecurity landscape has shifted radically as adversaries are weaponizing agentic AI to perform increasingly sophisticated attacks," said Peter Lee, CEO of SimSpace. "Relying on annual capture-the-flags and traditional compliance courses to train and certify your security teams is nowhere near enough. It's time to prepare teams in a realistic, intelligent cyber range where they can test their preparedness against live-fire attacks and validate their agentic workflows."

SimSpace was launched on the conviction that cyber readiness and resilience require continuous mission rehearsal and adaptation. A SimSpace cyber range provides a realistic, intelligent replica of a customer's production environment, enabling continuous, AI-driven training, technology validation, and performance measurement. A few examples of this in action include:

AI model training and agent validation: Develop and test AI Agents and machine learning models for threat detection and anomaly identification against customized datasets in a secure environment.



Develop and test AI Agents and machine learning models for threat detection and anomaly identification against customized datasets in a secure environment. Live-fire exercises: Teams participate in realistic cyberattack simulations, including red team versus blue team scenarios, to practice their skills under pressure.



Teams participate in realistic cyberattack simulations, including red team versus blue team scenarios, to practice their skills under pressure. Test and optimize security tools: Validate tools and technologies in realistic emulated environments, rapidly identifying ineffective solutions, and reducing unnecessary infrastructure complexity and costs.



Validate tools and technologies in realistic emulated environments, rapidly identifying ineffective solutions, and reducing unnecessary infrastructure complexity and costs. Detection engineering: Enhance threat detection precision by providing realistic environments to rapidly test, refine, and validate detection rules, reducing false positives and improving tool efficiency, saving time and money while significantly strengthening security posture.

By using SimSpace to model their attack surface, run live fire exercises, test their AI agents and other technologies, organizations can graduate from individual compliance training to real-world human/agent team evaluations and validate the effectiveness of teams, processes, and technologies in a high-stress context. With SimSpace, organizations can see:

30% savings in cyber operational costs

40% reduction in configuration/patch-related breaches

45% improvement in attack defense and breaches

48% improvement in time to detect a breach

"SimSpace is operating at the frontier of cyber defense innovation. The company's realistic cyber ranges and AI-driven training match the urgency of the threat landscape we face today," said Tom Glocer, Co-Founder and General Partner at Communitas Capital. "I believe the company will redefine how organizations prepare for adversaries as its focus on validation under real-world conditions give organizations the confidence to deploy agentic AI safely and effectively."

"BTG Pactual Private Credit invests in businesses that are shaping industries and solving pressing challenges. With its cutting-edge cyber range platform, SimSpace addresses the evolving threats in cybersecurity and equips organizations with the scalability and realism they've likely never had before. We believe in SimSpace's vision and are proud to support their journey toward elevating global cyber readiness," said Thomas J. Steiglehner, Head, U.S. Private Credit Investments at BTG Pactual Global Alternatives.

Founded in 2015 by innovators from US Cyber Command and MIT Lincoln Laboratory, SimSpace will use the funding to continue global expansion plans, invest in new use cases, and better serve federal, state, and local governments, large state universities, and Fortune 100 companies.

About SimSpace

For elite cybersecurity teams under siege in an AI-fueled threat landscape, SimSpace is the realistic, intelligent cyber range that strengthens teams, technologies, and processes to outsmart adversaries before the fight begins.

To learn how SimSpace helps organizations graduate from individual to team and AI model training; test tools, tech stacks, and AI agents; validate controls, processes, and agentic workflows, visit: www.SimSpace.com.

