SimSpace Unveils Major Upgrades to its AI-Empowered Cyber Range Platform to Drive the Training and Testing Convergence

Early Access Program delivers hands-on access to capabilities designed to close the Training/Testing Gap and validate resilience across people, processes, technologies, and AI.

BOSTON and ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SimSpace , the realistic, intelligent cyber range for elite cybersecurity organizations, today announced the launch of its Early Access Program for its enhanced SimSpace Cyber Range Platform. This major advancement comes on the heels of SimSpace redefining how organizations unite training and testing to continuously strengthen cyber readiness and resilience in the age of AI. When training and testing are siloed, human and artificial operators are tested to ensure proficiency in isolation from how tools and playbooks actually perform under pressure. SimSpace calls the flaw in this conventional approach the Train / Test Gap.

AI-driven threats adapt in real time, and traditional training-only environments can no longer deliver measurable confidence. Research shows:

Training happens in one environment

Organizations value realistic simulation testing, but implementation is scattered at best

AI is a priority, but security teams can't prove its efficacy

SimSpace tackles this by uniting training and testing in a single production-grade cyber range where elite cyber individuals, teams, and entire organizations can safely and rapidly train, test, and validate their offensive and defensive capabilities across people, processes, and technologies.

Organizations can only claim readiness when they repeatedly train and test in environments that reflect the complexity of real operations, which include cloud infrastructure, production tools, hardware, human behavior, and now adaptive AI.

"Autonomous AI attacks are pushing the asymmetry between offense and defense to a breaking point, and defenders can't afford to rely on isolated training or theoretical testing anymore," said Clint Sand, Chief Product and Engineering Officer of SimSpace. "What's required now is a full lifecycle approach. Training, testing, and validating in realistic conditions that reflect how systems actually operate. Organizations need to adopt AI rapidly, but they also need to manage the operational risk of deploying unproven autonomous agents. With Early Access, SimSpace provides a responsive, adversarial environment where teams can validate people, processes, technologies, and AI together. Before those capabilities are trusted in the real world."

AI is accelerating the convergence of training and testing. The way you train AI is by testing it; the same is now true for cyber operators, workflows, and full-stack defenses. SimSpace designed its platform to enable this convergence as a strategic advantage for customers. SimSpace combines learning, testing, validation, and performance measurements into a single realism-first environment. Key highlights of major upgrades to the platform unveiled include:

Intelligent Self-Service Range Design and Automation: AI-assisted design, resource-aware automation, and infrastructure-as-code workflows enable teams to model and deploy complex, production-like environments in minutes, accelerating the testing and validation cycles essential for agentic workflow development.

AI-assisted design, resource-aware automation, and infrastructure-as-code workflows enable teams to model and deploy complex, production-like environments in minutes, accelerating the testing and validation cycles essential for agentic workflow development. Intuitive Range Management: The new Range Workbench's drag-and-drop design canvas and built-in code editor enable ranges to be defined visually or as human-readable YAML, with end-to-end versioning to support modern infrastructure-as-code principles and realistic scenario simulation through automated attacks and user emulation.

The new Range Workbench's drag-and-drop design canvas and built-in code editor enable ranges to be defined visually or as human-readable YAML, with end-to-end versioning to support modern infrastructure-as-code principles and realistic scenario simulation through automated attacks and user emulation. Comprehensive Security Benchmarking: Tool Tester empowering security teams to evaluate and validate their tools and configurations in a hyper-realistic test environment, including new scoring analytics to assist detection engineering teams with scenario planning without the risk of impacting production.

Tool Tester empowering security teams to evaluate and validate their tools and configurations in a hyper-realistic test environment, including new scoring analytics to assist detection engineering teams with scenario planning without the risk of impacting production. Improved Live-Fire Exercises: Team Trainer's streamlined approach to planning, running, and repeating realistic, mission-driven exercises to support the evolving needs of today's security teams, while reducing configuration overhead and enabling flexible event design.

Team Trainer's streamlined approach to planning, running, and repeating realistic, mission-driven exercises to support the evolving needs of today's security teams, while reducing configuration overhead and enabling flexible event design. Enterprise and Partner Ecosystem Support: Built API-first by design, enabling partners and customers secure and programmatic access to the platform for custom integrations, automation, advanced workflows, and data extensibility at scale.

Sand concluded: "SimSpace was built for this moment. AI is rewriting the rules of cybersecurity. Realism determines resilience, and training/testing convergence defines the organizations that will stay ahead. Early Access is the first step toward a new standard in the fight against the enemy: one where what gets trained is proven and what gets tested is trusted."

Current customers can contact their account reps to discuss the program, and new customers can connect with sales at www.simspace.com/early-access-program/ to express interest.

About SimSpace

For elite cybersecurity teams under siege in an AI-fueled threat landscape, SimSpace is the realistic, intelligent cyber range that strengthens teams, technologies, and processes to outsmart adversaries before the fight begins.

To learn how SimSpace helps organizations graduate from individual to team and AI model training; test tools, tech stacks, and AI agents; validate controls, processes, and agentic workflows, visit: www.SimSpace.com .

For media inquiries, please contact:

Lou Jordano

Chief Marketing Officer, SimSpace

[email protected]

SOURCE SimSpace Corporation