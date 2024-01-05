Simulation and Analysis Software Market to grow by USD 9.68 billion from 2022 to 2027, Growth Driven by the growing demand for simulation and analysis software - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "simulation and analysis software market by end-user (automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial manufacturing, healthcare, and others), deployment (on-premises and cloud), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to technavio offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the simulation and analysis software market between 2023 and 2027 is USD 9.68 billion. The growing demand for simulation and analysis software is a key factor driving the market growth. In a range of sectors, for example, motor vehicles and aeronautics, SAS helps to anticipate, verify, or optimize product performance with the use of precise analyses. With the use of SAS, device performance can be optimized and there is a reduced need for physical prototype components in order to reduce the risk of test failure or recall. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Simulation and Analysis Software Market 2023-2027

Market Challenge

The high costs of deployment and complex architecture of simulation technologies is a significant challenge restricting market growth. There is an urgent need to make significant investments in technology platforms, infrastructure development, and maintenance for the implementation of simulation technologies. The architecture of simulation technologies is complex, and a significant IT workforce and investment are needed to manage these complex infrastructures.

The simulation and analysis software market has been segmented by end-user (automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial manufacturing, healthcare, and others), deployment (on-premises and cloud), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the automotive segment will be significant during the forecast period. The automobile industry consists of companies that are involved in the manufacture of motor vehicles. To comply with the new legislation, vehicle manufacturers have been integrating new technologies. SAS will be a significant player in the area of new product development, improved manufacturing processes, and increased maintenance and service capacity.

North America is estimated to contribute 44% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Key Companies in the simulation and analysis software market:

Altair Engineering Inc., ANSYS Inc., Autodesk Inc., AVEVA Group Plc, AVL List GmbH, Bentley Systems Inc., Cesim Oy, Dassault Systemes SE, ESI Group SA, GSE Systems Inc., Hexagon AB, Honeywell International Inc., Keysight Technologies Inc., Riverbed Technology Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., Siemens AG, Simul8 Corp., Simulations Plus Inc., Synopsys Inc., and The MathWorks Inc.

Simulation And Analysis Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.22% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 9.68 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.36 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Altair Engineering Inc., ANSYS Inc., Autodesk Inc., AVEVA Group Plc, AVL List GmbH, Bentley Systems Inc., Cesim Oy, Dassault Systemes SE, ESI Group SA, GSE Systems Inc., Hexagon AB, Honeywell International Inc., Keysight Technologies Inc., Riverbed Technology Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., Siemens AG, Simul8 Corp., Simulations Plus Inc., Synopsys Inc., and The MathWorks Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

