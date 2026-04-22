Sina Chehrazi of Nayya named Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2026 New York finalist by EY US

EY US celebrates ambitious entrepreneurs shaping the future of business

NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sina Chehrazi, Founder and Executive Chairman of Nayya, has been named a finalist for the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2026 New York Award by Ernst & Young LLP (EY US). Now in its 41st year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program celebrates the bold leaders who disrupt markets through the world's most ground-breaking companies, revolutionizing industries and uplifting communities. The program honors entrepreneurs whose innovations drive economic growth and help shape the future of business.

Sina Chehrazi is nominated for the Entrepreneur of the Year 2026 New York by EY US.

An independent panel of judges selected Sina Chehrazi as one of 33 finalists based on their entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, company growth, and lasting impact in building long-term value.

"Being named a finalist for Entrepreneur Of The Year is a testament to the incredible work our team does every day at Nayya," said Sina Chehrazi. "We started this journey to bring clarity and empathy to the complex world of health and wealth benefits, and this recognition reinforces our commitment to using AI to improve the financial lives of millions of Americans."

Founded in 2019, Nayya is a leading AI-powered health and wealth benefits platform that transforms the way employees choose and use their benefits. The company serves employers, brokers, carriers, and HR technology providers, helping millions of employees make smarter, more personalized benefits decisions year-round. Nayya has raised more than $130 million in total funding, with investors including ICONIQ Capital, ADP Ventures, Workday Ventures, MetLife Ventures, and Felicis. Under Chehrazi's leadership, Nayya has achieved more than 500% platform user growth over the past year, been named to CB Insights' Insurtech 50, and expanded its platform to support millions of users nationwide, establishing Nayya as a pioneer in the employee benefits intelligence space.

Entrepreneur Of The Year honors business leaders for their ingenuity, courage, and entrepreneurial spirit. The program celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their businesses from inception or who raised outside capital to grow their company, transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory, and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to strengthen it for the future.

This year's New York finalists represent New York and Connecticut across all industries, including technology, consumer products, manufacturing, finance, life sciences and more.

Regional award winners will be announced on June 16 during a special celebration in Manhattan and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. The winners will then be considered by the national judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®, where high-growth CEOs, Fortune 1000 executives and investors converge to shape the future of business.

Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards include presenting sponsors PNC Bank, Cresa, LLC, Marsh USA, SAP, and the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation. In New York, sponsors also include regional Platinum sponsor Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN), regional Gold sponsors ADP and DLA Piper, and regional Silver sponsor Stagedge.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Founded in 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year® has celebrated more than 11,000 ambitious visionaries who are leading successful, dynamic businesses in the US, and it has since expanded to nearly 80 countries and territories globally.

The US program consists of 17 regional programs whose panels of independent judges select the regional award winners every June. Those winners compete for national recognition at the Strategic Growth Forum® in November where national finalists and award winners are announced. The national overall winner represents the US at the World Entrepreneur Of The Year® competition. Visit ey.com/us/eoy.

About EY

EY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society and the planet, while building trust in capital markets. Enabled by data, AI and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence and develop answers for the most pressing issues of today and tomorrow. EY teams work across a full spectrum of services in assurance, consulting, tax, strategy and transactions. Fueled by sector insights, a globally connected, multi-disciplinary network and diverse ecosystem partners, EY teams can provide services in more than 150 countries and territories.

All in to shape the future with confidence.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. For more information, please visit ey.com.

About Nayya

Founded in 2019, Nayya is on a mission to connect people's most important information, so they can thrive in their health and wealth. Nayya's platform is the first of its kind: agentic AI that doesn't just advise, it acts—transforming benefits from a once-a-year decision into an always-on advantage for every employee. As a trusted platform to leading employers, Nayya unlocks long-term value through helping employees live more resilient lives. Learn more at nayya.com.

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SOURCE Nayya