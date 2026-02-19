Nayya Named to Forbes Fintech 50 List for 2026

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nayya, the AI-powered benefits and financial decision platform, today announced its inclusion in the Forbes Fintech 50 2026, Forbes' annual list of the most innovative private fintech companies in the United States. This marks Nayya's first time being named to the list.

The recognition reflects Nayya's leadership at the intersection of benefits, fintech, and AI, as well as the company's continued momentum in product innovation and market adoption. In 2025, Nayya introduced its Agentic Platform, building on the company's behavioral science foundation to help employees navigate complex benefits decisions and move beyond guidance to execution by automating high-impact actions on their behalf. Unlike broad consumer AI platforms, Nayya's is purpose-built for benefits, enabling accurate, context-aware guidance tailored to each user's health and financial needs.

Also in 2025, Nayya expanded its capabilities through the acquisition of Northstar, a financial wellbeing platform. The acquisition added personalized financial planning, decision-support tools, and access to dedicated CFP® advisors who work one-on-one with employees to build step-by-step action plans aligned to their individual goals and priorities.

"Inclusion on the Forbes Fintech 50 underscores the real-world impact of what we're building," said Sarah Liebel, CEO of Nayya. "Benefits represent one of the largest investments employers make in their people, yet much of that value goes unrealized. We're using agentic AI to help employees make smarter decisions and take meaningful action, while giving employers a more effective, scalable way to deliver benefits that actually work year-round."

Today, millions of individuals have access to Nayya through employers and partners across the benefits ecosystem. Employers using Nayya report increased employee confidence in benefits decisions, reduced HR inquiries, and higher engagement across both core and voluntary benefits programs.

The Forbes Fintech 50 evaluates companies based on growth, product innovation, and market impact across categories including payments, investing, insurance, personal finance, and enterprise fintech. The 2026 list marks the eleventh year of the ranking.

About Nayya

Founded in 2019, Nayya is on a mission to connect people's most important information, so they can thrive in their health and wealth. Nayya's platform is the first of its kind: agentic AI that doesn't just advise, it acts—transforming benefits from a once-a-year decision into an always-on advantage for every employee. As a trusted platform to leading employers, Nayya unlocks long-term value through helping employees live more resilient lives. Learn more at nayya.com .

