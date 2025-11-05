SINA DEADLINE REMINDER: Berger Montague Reminds Sina Corporation Investors of Important Class Action Lawsuit Deadline

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC announces a class action lawsuit against Sina Corporation (Other: SINA) ("Sina" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who sold Sina shares, including those that sold into Sina's go-private merger, during the period from October 13, 2020 through March 22, 2021 (the "Class Period").

Investor Deadline: Investors who sold SINA securities during the Class Period may, no later than November 18, 2025, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.

Sina, headquartered in Beijing, China, is a global digital media company that operated online platforms delivering news, social media, entertainment, and financial content to users across China and other Chinese-speaking markets.

The investigation concerns allegations that the Defendants engaged in a fraudulent scheme to depress the value of Sina ordinary shares to avoid paying shareholders full and fair value in connection with a transaction to take Sina private. According to the lawsuit, the Defendants concealed the true value of the Company's investment in TuSimple, a U.S.-based autonomous trucking company, at the time of the transaction. The cash offer significantly undervalued the true worth of Sina ordinary shares.

According to the complaint, the alleged scheme was revealed through discovery in a related shareholder appraisal proceeding, where internal documents revealed that senior executives were aware of the true value of the investment but deliberately concealed it. As a result, shareholders received less than what their shares were worth at the time of the transaction.

