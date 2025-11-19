Achieved a total of 28.8% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions

Completed first biodiversity risk assessment under the TNFD framework

Reached 3 MW of self-owned solar energy capacity

Attained 9.5% of total electricity consumption from renewable sources

Invested USD 38.47 million (TWD 1.24 billion) in R&D, a 22% increase year-over-year

TAIPEI, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As global attention shifts to environmental issues at COP30, SINBON Electronics Co., Ltd. (TWSE#:3023), a leading electronics system integrator, is emphasizing the importance of collective action, transparency, and accountability within the private sector. To help customers across verticals drive meaningful progress together, the company is sharing its environmental and governance accomplishments from its latest Sustainability Report.

Access the full Sustainability Report here:

https://www.sinbon.com/files/2024_SINBON_Sustainability_Report_EN_0923.pdf

SINBON Leads in Advancing Sustainable Supply Chains with Latest Environmental and Governance Accomplishments

"Supply chains tend to pose significant challenges for sustainability and responsible business practices, but SINBON can help — as we increasingly embrace our role as a sustainable solutions provider," commented Joseph Wang, Chairman of SINBON. "To empower our customers to achieve their ESG goals, it is crucial that SINBON — with the many industries we work with — lead in sustainability and responsibility. These latest achievements demonstrate our commitment to empowering customers with sustainable sourcing."

Environmental impact

As the latest Sustainability Report outlines, SINBON achieved a 28.8% reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions in 2024, with 2021 levels as the baseline, underscoring its commitment to reducing environmental impact. Renewable energy reached 9.5% of SINBON's total electricity consumption, totaling 2,682,743 kWh, and the company has contributed to this by investing in its own solar panels — attaining 3 MW of solar capacity in 2024. Overall, the company implemented multiple energy-saving initiatives, including optimizing the air conditioning systems of its Miaoli factory, to cut electricity use by a total of 715,200 kWh.

Among these achievements, SINBON also continues to dedicate efforts to addressing biodiversity issues, completing its first biodiversity risk assessment based on the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) framework.

Governance and innovation

In 2024, SINBON introduced its Sustainability Strategy Blueprint and Objectives, reinforcing its governance framework for long-term ESG implementation. The company also invested USD 38.47 million (TWD 1.24 billion) in research and development that year, marking a 22% increase over the previous year, to drive innovation in sustainable solutions for customers worldwide.

Supply chain accountability

To apply its ESG principles to its own supply chain, SINBON has achieved a 100% signing rate for its Supplier Code of Conduct among new suppliers and has an average score of 4.82 out of 5 for supplier satisfaction. The company regularly works with suppliers to promote sustainability and transparency, including two online seminars in 2024.

To prevent the use of conflict minerals, the company also established its "Group Conflict Minerals Management Guidelines" and issued the "SINBON Conflict Minerals Sourcing Policy." Starting from December 2024, newly onboarded suppliers have been required to sign a Conflict Minerals Commitment Letter.

About SINBON Electronics

Established in 1989, SINBON empowers industries through intelligent connectivity and sustainable innovation—enabling cleaner mobility, ethical automation, and renewable energy, while advancing technology with purpose and care for the planet.

Our commitment to ESG drives this mission. We continually strengthen carbon management and pursue sustainable innovation, working hand in hand with our partners to spark positive cycles, generate diverse value, and deliver trusted green solutions with lasting impact.

With a presence across Asia, Europe, and the Americas, our global team shares a common mission: to make innovation inseparable from sustainability, and progress inseparable from care.

For more information: https://www.sinbon.com/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/sinbon-electronics/

Media contact

Sustainable Strategy Division - ESG Office

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE SINBON Electronics