Sinch AB: Interim report, January - September 2024

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Executing on our efficiency agenda

July – September 2024

Net sales decreased by 2 percent to SEK 7,150m (7,265).

Gross profit decreased by 1 percent to SEK 2,406m (2,433).

EBITDA decreased by 6 percent to SEK 799m (848).

Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 2 percent to SEK 923m (943).

An impairment of goodwill of SEK 6,000m had negative impact on quarterly results and Sinch is reporting a loss after tax of SEK -6,095m (46).

Basic earnings per share were SEK -7.22 (0.05) and diluted earnings per share were SEK -7.22 (0.05).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 437m (862).

January – September 2024

Net sales decreased by 1 percent to SEK 20,983m (21,213).

Gross profit grew by 1 percent to SEK 7,103m (7,015).

EBITDA rose by 5 percent to SEK 2,359m (2,256).

Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 2 percent to SEK 2,584m (2,642).

The loss after tax for the period was SEK -6,089m (-102).

Basic earnings per share were SEK -7.22 (-0.12) and diluted earnings per share were SEK -7.22 (-0.12).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 2,039m (1,061).

Significant events during the quarter

Sinch updated it's leverage policy to: Net debt over time shall be below 2.5 times Adjusted EBITDA (measured on a rolling twelve-months basis).

Sinch issued a bond of SEK 500m and initiated a call for early redemption of the outstanding bond 2019/2024.

Impairment testing of goodwill resulted in a total impairment of SEK 6,000m. The charge is attributable to the product category Applications and primarily relates to MessageMedia.

Significant events earlier this year

The new operating model, organization and management team became operational on 1 January 2024 .

Sinch was recognized as a 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for CPaaS.

Significant events after the end of the quarter

CFO Roshan Saldanha will be leaving Sinch for a similar position in another industry. He will continue in his current role until a successor has taken over or until March 2025 at the latest. The process of finding a replacement has begun.

Sinch informed about goodwill impairment and preliminary results for the third quarter.

About Sinch

Sinch is pioneering the way the world communicates. More than 150,000 businesses – including many of the world's largest tech companies – rely on Sinch's Customer Communications Cloud to improve customer experience through mobile messaging, voice and email. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since it was founded in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with shares traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Learn more at sinch.com.

