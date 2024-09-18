Sinch Email Camp Returns: Get Ready for MessageMania

Join Industry Leaders & Channel Experts for a Fun, High-Quality Omnichannel Education Experience

ATLANTA, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch Sinch AB (publ) – (XSTO: SINCH), which is pioneering the way the world communicates through its Customer Communications Cloud, is excited to announce the return of its highly anticipated event, Email Camp. The free 3-day virtual event will take place from September 24-25, running each day from 9:00 am to 12:30 pm CST, featuring on-demand sessions each day.

Sinch's Email Camp MessageMania is designed to bring together the best in email, SMS, RCS, and beyond, featuring top industry leaders and channel experts who will delve into the latest trends, strategies, and innovations. Last year, over 6,500 email professionals registered for the 3-day event, experiencing unparalleled learning and networking opportunities.

Key Highlights of Email Camp 2024:

32 Expert Training Sessions: Featuring insights from companies like Sinch, Miro, and Hims & Hers.

Live Q&A Sessions: Engage with omnichannel experts in real-time.

Future of AI in Messaging: Get a glimpse into the innovations transforming the industry.

Networking Opportunities: Connect with over 6,500 fellow attendees.

"MessageMania is a unique opportunity for professionals to immerse themselves in the latest trends and best practices in email and omnichannel marketing," shared Gwen Lafage, Vice President of Brand at Sinch. "At Sinch we are committed to providing not only the best tools but also the highest quality education to help our customers succeed."

Sinch is renowned for its suite of email solutions, including Sinch Mailgun, Sinch Mailjet, and Sinch Email on Acid, providing the perfect fit for developers, product teams, and marketers. Sinch's messaging infrastructure scales to send over 450 billion emails annually with a 99.99% uptime and can deliver 15 million messages within hours.

By attending Sinch's Email Camp, participants will gain valuable insights from industry leaders and also have the opportunity to network with peers and learn how to optimize their communications strategies for maximum impact.

For more information and/or to register visit Sinch's Email Camp

