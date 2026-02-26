Sinch expands its platform with agentic conversations for AI-powered customer engagement

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch (publ) today announced agentic conversations, a new set of capabilities designed to operationalize AI agents across global communication channels, enabling enterprises to deploy intelligent agents across messaging, voice, and email at scale.

As generative AI and conversational channels like voice, RCS and messaging apps become central to customer engagement, enterprises are shifting toward agent-driven models. To scale, AI agents must do more than converse. They need secure integration with enterprise systems to execute actions across channels.

With agentic conversations, Sinch simplifies this transition by providing a flexible, secure and open platform that enables businesses to operationalize AI agents at their own pace and according to their technical maturity. Customers are not locked into a single agent model, proprietary data layer, or closed ecosystem. Whether they choose to build their own solutions, use Sinch's AI capabilities, bring their own agents, or integrate through Sinch's ecosystem of partners, Sinch provides the infrastructure and orchestration required to support deployment at scale, built on Sinch's global messaging, voice, and email APIs.

"Our philosophy is simple: enterprises should be free to build with us or bring their own AI," said Daniel Morris, Chief Product Officer at Sinch. "We do not believe in locking customers into a single agent model, proprietary data layer, or closed ecosystem. Whether businesses use Sinch's AI capabilities, deploy their own agents, or work with trusted partners, we provide the communications and orchestration infrastructure that makes those agents operational across messaging, email, and voice."

Agentic conversations is a suite of capabilities, including Sinch Agent Builder, developer and agent tools such as Sinch Functions and Sinch Skills, as well as a broad set of integrations, designed to help enterprises build, deploy and manage AI agents across channels. The transition toward agent-driven engagement is expected to drive substantial growth in conversational traffic across messaging, voice and email. Managing this increase in volume, while maintaining trust, reliability and compliance, will require infrastructure purpose-built for scale.

"Unlike standalone AI agent frameworks, Sinch provides the trusted communications layer that agents depend on to operate reliably across channels and markets. Sinch has long experience in carrier-grade routing, global number provisioning, regulatory compliance, identity verification, branded calling, deliverability optimization and fraud protection. That experience ensures agent-driven communications are secure, scalable, and ready for real-world deployment," Daniel Morris said.

As AI agents take on a more active role in customer engagement, enterprises are redefining how they manage trust, relevance, and conversational scale across channels. The next phase of customer communications will be shaped not only by smarter AI, but by the infrastructure that provides agents with the context, data access and intelligence needed to operate securely, reliably, and at volume. With agentic conversations, Sinch positions itself at the center of that shift.

Notes to editors:

Sinch will be at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona between March 2-5, 2026. Visit us at Hall 5 Stand 5A15.

Sinch co-founder Robert Gertsmann will participate in the panel "AI at the Gateway: Where Networks Learn to Earn", Tuesday March 3rd between 13:15- 14:00 CET.

About Sinch

Sinch's vision is to connect every business with every customer, everywhere in the world. With the industry's most trusted foundation for intelligent customer communications, Sinch powers over 900 billion customer interactions annually for more than 190,000 customers across the globe. Leading global companies, including AI innovators, rely on Sinch to strengthen customer relationships and deliver seamless experiences across messaging, email and voice. Profitable since its founding in 2008, Sinch generated net sales of USD 3 billion (SEK 27 billion) in 2025 and has over 4,000 employees in more than 60 countries, with headquarters in Stockholm. Sinch is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (XSTO: SINCH). Visit us at sinch.com.

