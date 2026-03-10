Sinch launches Voice Relay to give AI agents a voice

STOCKHOLM and LAS VEGAS, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch AB (publ) today announced at Enterprise Connect new innovations across its Enterprise Voice platform, including Voice Relay, a new capability that enables developers to connect text-based AI agents directly to live phone calls. The announcement introduces Voice Relay in early access release, alongside AI-ready voice infrastructure, enhanced branded calling protection and expanded global network capabilities designed to help enterprises build secure, scalable customer conversations.

While conversational AI models have advanced rapidly, deploying AI agents in real-time voice interactions introduces complex challenges related to latency, telecom infrastructure, and fraud protection. Sinch provides the communications infrastructure that enables enterprises to bring AI-powered conversations to the global telephone network.

"Voice remains one of the most powerful channels for customer engagement, and enterprises are increasingly looking to bring AI into those interactions," said Julia Fraser, EVP Americas at Sinch. "Voice Relay allows developers to connect AI agents to the global telephone network quickly and reliably, helping them automate routine calls, reduce wait times and resolve issues faster without having to build and manage complex voice infrastructure themselves.

Many interactions take place over the phone, where real-time conversations remain crucial for high- stakes or high-priority resolution. Leveraging AI for voice interactions has historically required the management of complex audio streaming infrastructure, speech recognition services, text-to-speech systems and latency optimization. Voice Relay simplifies this process by allowing developers to connect AI agents built on large language models directly to live voice calls.

With Voice Relay, Sinch manages the real-time conversational loop during a call, including speech recognition, voice synthesis and interruption handling. Developers can integrate AI agents with Sinch's global voice network using a simple interface while Sinch handles the underlying complexity of real-time voice interactions.

"Enterprises want the freedom to choose the AI models that power their agents," said Daniel Morris, Chief Product Officer at Sinch. "Voice Relay provides the infrastructure that connects those agents to the global voice network, delivering the real-time media, reliability and control required to run AI-powered voice interactions in production."

