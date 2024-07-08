Sinch Launches Omnichannel Connector on Salesforce AppExchange

Expanding Messaging Capabilities for Businesses

SAN FRANCISCO and STOCKHOLM, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch (Sinch AB (publ) – XSTO: SINCH), which is pioneering the way the world communicates through its Customer Communications Cloud, today introduced the Sinch Omnichannel Connector on Salesforce AppExchange. This innovative solution enhances conversational marketing opportunities and customer experiences by offering Salesforce Marketing Cloud customers advanced one-way and two-way messaging capabilities. The solution is now available on Salesforce AppExchange.

The Sinch Omnichannel Connector seamlessly integrates with the Salesforce ecosystem, empowering businesses to elevate their marketing strategies by reaching and engaging customers across their preferred channels. This new offering expands the reach of Salesforce Marketing Cloud platform features, providing a comprehensive suite of omnichannel messaging capabilities. Businesses can now connect with customers through one-way and two-way messaging across 13 diverse channels, including platforms like RCS, Kakao Talk, Viper, and Instagram. This expands Salesforce's native channels of SMS, MMS, Email, WhatsApp, and LINE, providing a comprehensive communication solution.

"With the Sinch Omnichannel Connector, businesses can enhance their customer communications, personalize engagements, and maximize the return on their marketing investments," said Jonathan Campbell, Senior Director, Messaging Products at Sinch. "Salesforce Marketing Cloud users can now leverage a broader spectrum of messaging channels through Sinch, beyond those directly supported by Salesforce, to optimize their marketing strategies and elevate customer engagement."

To get started, Salesforce Marketing Cloud users simply need to have an existing account and onboard the Conversation API through the Sinch Dashboard. From there, they can easily activate the channels of their choice, tailoring their messaging strategy to suit their unique business needs.

Sinch has partnered with Salesforce since 2014 when Salesforce expanded its SMS offering into international markets. Sinch is a strategic supplier for Salesforce's global SMS delivery and provides enterprise-grade messaging solutions that support Salesforce and its global customer base.

