Sinch Named 2025 Adobe Digital Experience Unified Customer Experience Technology Partner of the Year

LAS VEGAS and STOCKHOLM, March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch (Sinch AB (publ)) (XSTO: SINCH), which is pioneering the way the world communicates through its Digital Customer Communications Cloud, has been named 2025 Adobe Digital Experience Unified Customer Experience Technology Partner of the Year. This marks the third consecutive year that Sinch has been recognized with an Adobe partner award, underscoring the company's commitment to powering cutting-edge digital customer experiences.

Sinch and Adobe have built a strong partnership since 2019, working together to help brands create real-time, personalized customer interactions. In 2023, Sinch became a Platinum Technology Resell Partner, allowing Adobe to resell Sinch's SMS and MMS solutions as part of Adobe Journey Optimizer (AJO). The Unified Customer Experience Technology Partner of the Year award recognizes a global partner that has excelled in delivering seamless, personalized, and scalable customer interactions through deep integration with Adobe's technologies.

Adobe continues to recognize Sinch as a leader in mobile messaging because of its global scale, broad coverage, local expertise, and focus on quality, security, and compliance. With a presence in over 60 countries and direct connections to hundreds of mobile operators worldwide, Sinch enables businesses across key industries – including financial services, retail, and healthcare, to engage customers seamlessly across regions. By adhering to GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and other regulatory standards, Sinch ensures secure, reliable, and compliant customer communications at scale.

"We're honored to be recognized by Adobe once again—it's a powerful validation of our work to create meaningful, real-time digital customer connections, and we are eager to continue accelerating this partnership and achieving further customer success in the years ahead," said Jonathan Bean, Chief Marketing Officer of Sinch. "Together with Adobe, we're making it easier for brands to engage customers at scale through AI-driven, personalized interactions that drive real impact."

"We're excited to recognize Sinch for the third year in a row. Its clear customers are looking at Adobe Journey Optimizer as a one-stop-shop for all channels. Through our partnership with Sinch, customers can seamlessly add SMS, MMS and soon RCS to their journeys. This year, we have expanded our partnership to customers in the healthcare industry and look forward to another great year together." said Sahil Gupta, Director, Strategic Business Development at Adobe.

This latest recognition follows two previous Adobe partner awards for Sinch: Adobe Digital Experience ISV Resell Partner of the Year in 2024, and Adobe Digital Experience Technology Partner of the Year – Customer Journeys in 2023.

Sinch and other top-performing partners were recognized on Monday, March 17th during Partner Day at Adobe Summit, where Adobe celebrated the game-changers shaping the future of digital experiences. The full list of 2025 winners is available here - https://adobe.ly/PartnerWinners

For more information, visit sinch.com

For more information, please contact:

Janet Lennon, Director of Global PR & Communications

[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com