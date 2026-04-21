Sinch named 2026 Adobe Customer Experience Orchestration Technology Partner of the year

STOCKHOLM, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch today announced it has been named the 2026 Adobe Customer Experience Orchestration Technology Partner of the year. This recognition underscores Sinch's continued leadership in helping brands deliver connected, real-time customer experiences.

The award highlights Sinch's role in enabling enterprises to orchestrate personalized, scalable engagement across messaging channels, bridging data, communications, and customer journeys within the Adobe ecosystem.

"Being recognized by Adobe reflects how communications are becoming an integral part of customer experience orchestration across touchpoints in the customer journey, helping create real value through better experiences," said Jonathan Bean, EVP Global Partnerships at Sinch. "Together with Adobe, we help businesses deliver timely, relevant, and trusted customer interactions at scale."

"Sinch has demonstrated strong collaboration and innovation in extending the value of Adobe Experience Cloud," said Sahil Gupta, Sr. Director Business Development at Adobe. "Their work helps organizations deliver more connected and engaging customer journeys."

Notes to editors:

At Adobe Summit 2026, Sinch showcases how messaging is evolving into a key driver of customer engagement, with Rich Communications Services (RCS) enabling branded, interactive, and secure mobile experiences.

Visitors can meet Sinch at booth #2314. On April 22 at 9:00 am PDT, Sinch's Michael Ahearn and Google's Alexandre Allemand will discuss how SMS and RCS can power real-time, cross-channel customer experiences.

Read more here

For more information, please contact:

Fredrik Hallstan

Head of Corporate Communications

Mobile: +46 761 15 38 30

E-mail: [email protected]

Mia Nordlander

Head of Investor Relations & Sustainability

Mobile: +46 73 511 53 95

E-mail: [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sinch-ab/r/sinch-named-2026-adobe-customer-experience-orchestration-technology-partner-of-the-year,c4337434

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/22250/4337434/4047062.pdf Sinch named 2026 Adobe Customer Experience Orchestration Technology Partner of the year https://news.cision.com/sinch-ab/i/jonathan-bean-sinch,c3529957 Jonathan Bean Sinch

SOURCE Sinch AB