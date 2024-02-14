Sinch Partners with Temenos to Expand Their Financial Services Offering on the Temenos Exchange

News provided by

Sinch AB

14 Feb, 2024, 09:26 ET

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch (Sinch AB (publ) - XSTO: SINCH), which powers meaningful conversations between businesses and their customers through its Customer Communications Cloud, today announced its messaging APIs and solutions are available on Temenos Exchange, the partner ecosystem of integrated fintech solutions.

Sinch provides high quality, high-volume messaging services to banks and financial institutions through its global super network, which is the most secure and reliable network for conversations on SMS, email, voice, and messaging apps. Additionally, Sinch enhances security for banking customers with scalable multi-factor authentication solutions built to increase the security and conversions of every transaction. These solutions are now accessible via the Temenos Exchange ecosystem giving financial services clients' access to solutions that work with its core banking platform=. This helps improve the customer experience; deliver enriching and scalable communications for retail banking customers on any channel. Sinch already delivers this for some of the largest financial institutions in the world and is excited to partner with Temenos to scale their impact on the banking customer experience globally.

The ecosystem offers pre-integrated and approved fintech solutions that can be easily deployed on top of Temenos' open platform for composable banking, enabling banks to accelerate the creation of new financial services, while reducing the costs of development.

Martin Bailey, Director of Innovation and Ecosystems, Temenos, said, "Temenos Exchange acts as an accelerator for fintechs and software developers, helping them develop, validate and monetize new banking solutions. The integration with Temenos and joining Temenos Exchange means Sinch can write once and be readily available to the thousands of banks globally that run on our platform."

"Core banking platforms are key partners for Sinch in delivering customer communications at scale. Working together, we can accelerate the transformation towards truly omnichannel banking communication on a global scale," Petter Bengtsson, Global SVP Partners and Platforms at Sinch explained. "Sinch's availability on Temenos Exchange further extends our commitment to the banking community and enables Temenos customers to easily reap the benefits of the Conversation and Verification APIs. We look forward to leveraging the power of the Temenos platform to help us achieve our business goals."

Learn more on our Temenos Exchange partner page 

CONTACT:

Marcel Kay
Global PR Director
[email protected] 

SOURCE Sinch AB

