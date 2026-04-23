Sinch publishes its 2025 Annual Report

STOCKHOLM, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch AB (publ) today published its Annual Report including Sustainability Report for 2025, outlining a year characterized by stable development, improved profitability and continued progress against its strategic priorities.

During 2025, Sinch made progress across several strategic focus areas, including enterprise expansion, self-serve offerings, RCS and email, and partner ecosystems. The company also continued to invest in AI-enabled capabilities to improve efficiency, security and customer experience.

Comment from Laurinda Pang, CEO of Sinch

"2025 was a year of profound strength for Sinch, marked by record-high profitability and continued organic gross profit growth across all regions and product categories. Amidst a dynamic macroeconomic environment, these achievements, coupled with decisive strategic advancements, firmly establish our trajectory for the next phase of sustainable growth."

"The way businesses communicate with their customers is undergoing a profound transformation, moving from static notifications to dynamic, AI-powered conversational engagement. This shift allows intelligent systems to understand intent, respond in real-time and automate complex interactions across messaging, voice and email. However, this evolution introduces new complexities: AI needs secure, compliant and reliable communication pathways that navigate fraud risks and global regulations."

"Sinch has a strong foundation built over years of innovation and deep commitment to providing our customers with best-in-class communication solutions. Our focus remains on accelerating organic growth while maintaining profitability and strong cash conversion, in line with our mission to connect every business with every customer, everywhere in the world."

Sinch remains committed to sustainability as a key driver of long-term value, focusing on being a trusted partner, reducing the climate footprint of our services and fostering an inclusive and engaging workplace. In 2025, Sinch reduced its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 16 percent compared to the previous year, marking important progress toward its Science Based Targets (SBTi).

The full Annual Report is available at https://investors.sinch.com/

For more information, please contact:

Mia Nordlander

Head of Investor Relations & Sustainability

Mobile: +46 73 511 53 95

E-mail: [email protected]

Fredrik Hallstan

Head of Corporate Communications

Mobile: +46 761 15 38 30

E-mail: [email protected]

This information is information that Sinch AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:30 CEST on April 23, 2026.

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The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/22250/4338347/4052348.pdf Sinch Annual Report 2025 https://news.cision.com/sinch-ab/i/laurinda-pang---ceo-sinch,c3530821 Laurinda Pang - CEO Sinch

SOURCE Sinch AB