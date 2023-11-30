Sinch recognized as a Leader in the 2023 CPaaS Omdia Universe

Sinch AB

30 Nov, 2023, 09:31 ET

The report highlights Sinch's innovation, heritage, and go-to-market strategy

ATLANTA and STOCKHOLM, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  Sinch, which powers meaningful conversations between businesses and their customers through its Customer Communications Cloud, today announced that the company has been positioned as a Leader in the Omdia Universe: CPaaS Platform Providers 2023/24. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed Sinch's strategy, execution, and market presence.

According to Omdia: 'Sinch should appear on your shortlist if:

  • You are looking for a CPaaS provider with a solid heritage in providing global high quality, high-volume messaging services to enterprises and telcos – including organizations with complex needs – which also has strong capability in other important customer-facing channels, including voice, email, and messaging apps.
  • You are an enterprise assessing how to cost-effectively achieve digital transformation within your customer engagement channel, including using AI.'

"Sinch performs strongly across most categories in the Omdia Universe, leading or jointly leading in six categories," said Pamela Clark-Dickson, Principal Analyst, Advanced Messaging and Communications for Omdia. "The vendor is classified as a Leader in the CPaaS Omdia Universe, with well above average category scores for APIs, value-added services and packaged solutions, innovation, go-to-market strategy, number of customers, non-functional requirements, and implementation services."

"Sinch also performs strongly across strategy and innovation, market momentum and vendor execution, also with an average score of 88%. These scores underline that the vendor has a clear roadmap for continuing to develop its CPaaS platform in line with emerging market trends, that it has a significant global presence in terms of both reach and customer base, and that it is effectively supporting its enterprise customers to achieve their business goals."

"The recognition as a Leader further validates our strong position in a global and growing market," said Sinch CEO Laurinda Pang. "A great customer experience leverages the right communications channel, at the right time. As Omdia has reported, more than 150,000 businesses around the world have turned to Sinch to keep pace with their customers as consumer preferences evolve."

Omdia Universe reports help companies choose a partner that meets their business needs today and tomorrow. Omdia helps identify which vendors are leaders, challengers or prospects by assessing solution capabilities together with analysis of a vendor's strategy, execution and market presence. Technology buyers can then make informed vendor selection decisions, by applying this analysis to their own specific business context.

CONTACT: 

Sinch: 
Marcel Kay 
PR Director
Mobile: +44 7572 780077
Email: [email protected]  

Ola Elmeland
Investor Relations Director
Mobile:  +46 721 43 34 59
E-mail: [email protected]  

