Sinch Releases 2026 Predictions: AI to Redefine How Brands Connect

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial intelligence is rewriting the rules of digital communication. According to Sinch (Sinch AB (publ) 2026 predictions, AI agents, voice technology, and conversational messaging will converge to drive a fivefold increase in customer interactions, with smarter systems, data flows, and security layers redefining on brands connect with consumers worldwide.

The convergence of conversational messaging and generative AI is creating an explosion in communication volume. Sinch predicts that AI agents for both businesses and consumers will create entirely new categories of interaction, redefining engagement models and forcing companies to redesign their communication frameworks for scale, context, and trust.

"Sinch powers over 900 billion interactions every year for 190,000 businesses, reaching virtually every mobile phone on the planet," said Daniel Morris, Chief Product Officer at Sinch. "That scale gives us a unique view of where the world is heading. Our predictions aren't theory, they're grounded in real data and billions of live conversations showing how AI, messaging and trust are reshaping communication."

Sinch's top eight tech predictions for 2026:

AI agents will spark an explosion in conversation volume and opportunity

Global message traffic is expected to rise three to five times across industries. As conversational AI enables businesses to handle exponentially more interactions, new data and workflow architectures will be required to manage billions of parallel, context-aware exchanges. With AI agents now able to communicate directly with each other, Sinch expects total conversation volumes to surge up to fivefold across industries. AI agents will evolve from simple cost savers to true growth engines

AI will no longer be about deflection but expansion. Every customer interaction becomes a source of insight and potential revenue. Forward-thinking companies already see up to 30% higher order value from post-resolution upsells handled by AI. Voice AI will become the preferred channel for complex conversations

New Voice AI systems now respond in around 800 milliseconds, nearly as fast as human conversation. Real-time intent recognition and contextual memory deliver a more human experience that consumers will prefer for complex issue resolution. Conversational messaging will redefine customer expectations

SMS will remain critical for reach and verification, but rich channels like RCS and WhatsApp, will transform single interactions into two-way conversational experiences. Brands that integrate these channels into one AI-driven journey layer will lead the market. Connected customer journeys will unlock loyalty and long-term value

Connected customer journeys will unlock loyalty and long-term value.

In 2026, customers will expect seamless transitions between devices and channels, with context carried across every touchpoint. Businesses that fail to synchronize data across voice, chat, and email will lose relevance. Regionalized communication strategies will separate global leaders from followers

In markets like Brazil and India, WhatsApp accounts for over 90% of business-to-consumer messaging traffic. RCS adoption accelerates in North America, and super apps drive Asia's ecosystem. Global organizations must accommodate regional differences without sacrificing compliance or performance. Verified and secure communications will define the future of brand trust

As deepfake and voice spoofing accelerate, verified senders, branded visuals, and frictionless authentication will define digital trust. Unverified or irrelevant content will be filtered out before it reaches the user. Tomorrow's intelligent inboxes will reinvent email as a precision channel

42% of consumers expect personalized promotions via email, but 33% percent say they are frustrated when these messages are irrelevant. Intelligent inboxes will penalize generic content and prioritize verified, contextually relevant messages. The penalty for irrelevance will be absolute: if you are not trusted or personalized, you will be invisible.

"AI is no longer just transforming technology; it's transforming digital communication itself. In 2026, every conversation will be smarter, faster, and more human. The brands that embrace this shift will turn it into a powerful growth engine," Daniel Morris concluded.

For the full Sinch Predictions 2026 report, visit Sinch predicts

For further information, please contact

Fredrik Hallstan

Head of Corporate Communications

Mobile: +46 761 15 38 30

E-mail: [email protected]

About Sinch

Sinch is pioneering the way the world communicates. More than 190,000 businesses – including many of the world's largest tech companies – rely on Sinch's Customer Communications Cloud to improve customer experience through mobile messaging, voice, and email. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since it was founded in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with shares traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Visit us at sinch.com .

Recent awards/recognition:

Sinch Named 2024 Adobe Digital Experience ISV Resell Partner of the Year

Sinch recognized as a Leader in the 2024 CPaaS Omdia Universe

Sinch named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for CPaaS 2024

Sinch named a Leader in the CPaaS Leaderboard, Juniper Research 2024

Sinch recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for CPaaS 2023

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sinch-ab/r/sinch-releases-2026-predictions--ai-to-redefine-how-brands-connect,c4264989

The following files are available for download: