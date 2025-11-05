Sinch reports third quarter 2025 results - Improved profitability and positioned for long-term growth

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch AB (publ), which is pioneering the way the world communicates through its Customer Communications Cloud, today announces its consolidated results for the third quarter 2025.

Highlights

Net sales amounted to SEK 6,659m (7,150). Net sales were unchanged organically, while currency effects had a negative impact of 7 percent.

Gross profit amounted to SEK 2,318m (2,406), an organic increase of 5 percent. Currency effects had a negative impact of 8 percent.

EBITDA amounted to SEK 851m (799), an organic increase of 16 percent. Currency effects had a negative impact of 9 percent.

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to SEK 915m (923), an organic increase of 8 percent. Currency effects had a negative impact of 8 percent.

Loss after tax was SEK -10m (-6,095).

Basic earnings per share were SEK -0.01 (-7.22) and diluted earnings per share were SEK -0.01 (-7.22).

Free cash flow was SEK 244m (293).

Free cash flow per share R12M was SEK 1.65 (2.59). Cash conversion R12M was 38 percent.

Net debt in relation to adjusted EBITDA R12M amounted to 1.4 (1.6).

Repurchased a total of 15,279,642 shares for SEK 519m, holding 1.8 percent of total outstanding shares in treasury as of September 30.

Significant events in Q3

During the quarter, Sinch's strong position within AI was confirmed as AI innovators across all regions now use the company's API products.

Research firm Gartner named Sinch a Magic Quadrant Leader for CPaaS for the third year running.

Sinch is now live with RCS for Business together with the three largest mobile operators in the United States.

Daniel Morris was appointed as the new Chief Product Officer.

Sinch expanded its AI-driven platform Sinch Engage with RCS campaign creation and management capabilities.

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved to implement a long-term incentive program as proposed by the Board of Directors.

Comment from Laurinda Pang, CEO of Sinch

"Market growth remains stable, but the structural shifts driven by conversational messaging and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are accelerating. We are at the forefront of this change. To date, our volume of RCS for Business messages has increased threefold compared to the same period last year. This growth is led by India, followed by Latin America, and early adopter markets in Europe."

"The use of AI in combination with conversational messaging is a strong driver of market growth and remains a central pillar of our strategy. We view AI agents as our newest customers and intend to power the last mile of agentic communication. We are not simply adding AI features, we are building an intelligent, AI-driven communications platform that creates new opportunities for our customers. In the quarter, we have seen market validation of this position and Sinch API-products are now powering leading AI innovators in all regions."

"Our strategic initiatives are yielding results. The analyst firm Gartner recognized our industry leadership by naming Sinch a Leader in its CPaaS Magic Quadrant for the third consecutive year. We see strong traction with large enterprise customers, increasing in numbers with some 5 percent year on year. We continue to develop our self-serve offer which has delivered double-digit gross profit growth year to date. RCS for Business traffic has tripled year-on-year and has now been fully rolled-out in the US. In addition, our Email volumes have increased by 39 percent versus last year. Our partner and ecosystem activities support growth of conversational messaging, applications and our geographic expansion. Partners alone, have generated 5 percent gross profit growth year to date. Looking ahead, we remain confident in our strategy and our ability to deliver long-term sustainable and profitable growth."

