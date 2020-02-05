Sinclair Announces Steven Zenker as Vice President, Investor Relations

BALTIMORE, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI), a diversified media company and a leader in local news and sports, announced today that Steven Zenker has joined the Company as Vice President, Investor Relations. The announcement was made by Lucy Rutishauser, SVP and Chief Financial Officer of Sinclair.

Mr. Zenker has over 30 years of investor relations, financial planning & analysis, communications, and investment management experience.

Ms. Rutishauser commented, "We are excited to have Steve join Sinclair as our company evolves from a leading television broadcaster to a diversified media company and leader in local news and sports. We believe Steve's background in investor relations and portfolio management will enhance our engagement with Wall Street, lenders and investors. Not only has Steve launched successful investor relations programs, but he has also managed the financial planning & analysis function, participated in capital market raises, and architected messaging to Wall Street for companies undergoing changes."

Before joining Sinclair, Mr. Zenker was VP of Investor Relations, FP&A and Corporate Communications for Central Garden & Pet Company for nine years. From 2007 to 2011, he was SVP & Portfolio Manager for Bank of America Private Wealth Management. Prior to that and from 2002, he was VP of Investor & Corporate Communications for WCI Communities, Inc. From 2000, he was Director of Investor Relations for Plug Power, Inc. In addition, Mr. Zenker held portfolio manager and investment analyst positions for several buy-side investment firms. Mr. Zenker received his Bachelors in Business Administration from SUNY Albany and his Masters in Business Administration from Fordham University.

