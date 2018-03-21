Sinclair Promotes Lee Schlazer to Vice President, Distribution

In making the announcement, Mr. Faber said, "We are pleased to recognize Lee's involvement in all aspects of distribution at Sinclair, beyond his historic role at Tennis Channel. He was an integral part of the ground-breaking retransmission consent deal that we just completed with the National Cable Television Cooperative at the end of 2017. Additionally, Schlazer had a critical role in completing distribution deals with Apple TV, Amazon and Roku for Tennis Channel's OTT product Tennis Channel Plus. His deep relationships with many distributors, developed over many years of industry experience will be invaluable in his new role."

Schlazer has served as VP of Distribution for Tennis Channel since 2010. Prior to that, he was Lifetime Entertainment Services' vice president of national accounts and field sales for the western region and prior to Lifetime, Schlazer was with Showtime Networks as the western division's vice president and general manager. Schlazer earned his bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Miami. He attended the Cable & Telecommunications Association for Marketing (CTAM) executive management program at Harvard Business School.

Sinclair is one of the largest and most diversified television broadcasting companies in the country. Pro forma for the Tribune acquisition (before any related divestitures), the Company will own, operate and/or provide services to 233 television stations in 108 markets. The Company has multiple emerging networks as well as stations affiliated with all the major networks. Sinclair is a leading local news provider in the country and a producer of live sports content. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple-platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

