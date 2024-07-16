SINECURE ACQUIRES RECRUITMENT SERVICES FIRM STRATEGY SOURCE IN MOVE TO SOLIDIFY TOTAL TALENT SOLUTION MARKET POSITION

Strategic Acquisition Expands Product Portfolio and Capabilities

NEW YORK, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology-powered talent advisory Sinecure, Inc. announced today it has acquired recruitment services firm Strategy Source in a move to enhance its unique market position as the only talent company to combine the power of AI with the personal touch of experienced advisors. With this acquisition, Strategy Source brings new capabilities to Sinecure's offering with its expertise in non C-level retained search, recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), and contingency services. Additionally, the focus on intermediate to senior level management roles is highly complementary to Sinecure's existing executive-level search practice.

"Our vision is to fuel the world's best performing companies with the world's best talent, and the acquisition of Strategy Source is the next milestone in our journey towards realizing that vision," said Joel Wright, CEO of Sinecure. "Combining expanded levels of service with AI and Large Language Model (LLM) systems strengthens our search, consulting, and advisory resources, ensuring our clients have access to a total talent solution that meets their needs and addresses challenges across every aspect of their talent strategy."

"Joining forces with Sinecure allows us to leverage their innovative AI-powered solutions and global reach, improving our ability to deliver against the complex demands and expectations of our clients," shared Strategy Source CEO, Laura Lasiter. "What's more, we contribute a fresh approach to what Sinecure offers and our expertise in the technology, media and marketing services spaces provides new customer touchpoints. We're committed to the Sinecure vision and to building a comprehensive solution that sets new standards for talent acquisition in the talent industry."

Sinecure client, Christa Ventikos, founder and Principal of boutique search firm Ventikos Associates added, "I've had the pleasure of partnering with Laura Lasiter at Strategy Source, and it's no surprise that Sinecure has recognized the immense value that she and her team bring to the table." She went on to say, "This move is a testament to Strategy Source's outstanding contributions and leadership, and now with access to Sinecure's technology and support I'm confident they will achieve even greater things and drive even more success in this new chapter."

Strategy Source will fall under a recently formed division called Sinecure Recruitment Services and will be led by Ms. Lasiter as Executive Vice President. The new group will continue its focus on current services and sectors, and will also be tasked with diversifying their offering through product innovation and customization. In addition to their expertise, the Strategy Source team brings an alternative roster of clients, including The Trade Desk, Dotdash Meredith, Magnite, the Interactive Advertising Bureau, VideoAmp and Quantcast, as well as several independent agencies and major agency holding companies among them.

Sinecure's purchase of Strategy Source marks the company's second strategic acquisition in the recruiting services space this year, with Grace Blue, a global executive search firm specializing in leadership and C-suite talent, being the first. Both acquisitions are crucial in demonstrating Sinecure's commitment to creating a distinctive model characterized by highly personalized service grounded in AI-powered software. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Sinecure

Sinecure is a breakout talent company for leaders who understand that talent is their competitive advantage. Our holding company is unique in offering a total talent solution through a full suite of wholly-owned products and services that combine the power of AI with the care and insight of trusted advisors. This includes our AI-technology platform Sinecure.ai and recruitment services firms Grace Blue and Strategy Source. Our 75+ global clients and partners trust Sinecure to unleash the opportunities distinctive to technology while maintaining the assurance of a real-world experience as they invest in their most important asset—their people. For more information, visit sinecure.ai.

About Strategy Source

Strategy Source is a recruitment services firm with a deep understanding of the "people space" and a knack for delivering tailored results that adapt to changing organizational needs and industry dynamics. Since 2005, Strategy Source has been known for its custom search solutions and strategic approach to filling talent gaps that help organizations facilitate exponential expansion and cultural alignment. You can learn more at strategysource.com .

