SINECURE.AI ACQUIRES THE GRACE BLUE PARTNERSHIP TO GROW TALENT DISCOVERY AND RECRUITMENT SOLUTIONS

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinecure.ai, a pioneering SaaS software company dedicated to revolutionizing talent discovery through AI and Large Language Model (LLM) innovation, announced today the acquisition of the Grace Blue Partnership, a global executive search firm specializing in leadership talent. The pairing of Sinecure's AI-powered search technology with Grace Blue's research rigor and highly personal service creates a complete solution that delivers across the talent spectrum - from junior and mid-level roles up to the C-suite. The combined offering generates a powerful synergy that streamlines the recruitment process, improves candidate quality, reduces bias, and ultimately contributes to more successful results for candidates and customers alike.

"The most effective hiring outcomes in the future will involve a balance of advanced technology with human understanding and ingenuity," said Joel Wright, CEO and Co-Founder of Sinecure.ai. "As the global market for talent continues to evolve, Sinecure.ai is meeting the increased demands of our customers with solutions that promise precision, speed and predictability. Our acquisition of Grace Blue Partnership leverages the strengths of both companies, and fortifies the ways organizations will find, engage and retain talent, with lasting effects."

With offices in New York, London and Singapore, Grace Blue's expertise spans the disciplines of consumer brands and agencies, as well as sports, media and entertainment. As a Sinecure.ai customer since the first major product release in June 2022, Grace Blue has utilized its suite of generative AI and LLM based solutions to deliver results for their client base around the world.

"The combination of technology, strategic thinking, and a commitment to building strong relationships is a potent recipe for success in the ever-changing landscape of executive search," said Jay Haines, global CEO of Grace Blue Partnership. "Bringing Grace Blue's industry expertise and proficiency together with Sinecure's AI-powered technology results in a next generation firm uniquely positioned to provide our clients with an expanded level of service that now delivers exceptional talent across a much broader range of roles and career grades.

Today's announcement comes on the heels of Sinecure's October announcement appointing technology and advertising industry veteran Wenda Harris Millard to Chairman of the Board. Related, Mr. Haines will take a seat on the board while Grace Blue's Chairman and Founder, Ian Priest, will step down from his role at the firm and on the Sinecure board.

The newly combined entity creates a global roster of clients across multiple business verticals and includes such industry leaders as the Interpublic Group, Havas, Wasserman Media Group, All England Lawn Tennis Club (Wimbledon), Publicis Groupe, Sony PlayStation, Endeavour Group, Lego and Amazon among them. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Sinecure.ai

Sinecure.ai is a leading SaaS software technology company focused on redefining talent discovery through AI and LLM innovation. With a commitment to precision, speed, and predictability, Sinecure.ai empowers organizations to find and hire ideal candidates for their unique needs. To learn more about how Sinecure.ai delivers candidates you actually want to hire, visit Sinecure.ai .

About Grace Blue Partnership

Grace Blue is a global executive search firm specializing in transformational leadership talent for brands, agencies, media, sports, entertainment and technology organizations to future-proof their businesses. We combine the knowledge, reach and rigor of a global business with the empathy, integrity and values of a local boutique specialist. Our expertise spans the disciplines of media, marketing and communications, strategy, data and insight, creative, production, technology and automation and beyond. You can learn more at Grace Blue .

