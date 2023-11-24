Sineng Electric Ranked as a BloombergNEF Tier 1 PV Inverter Maker

24 Nov, 2023

WUXI, China, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sineng Electric, a global leading manufacturer of PV and energy storage inverters, ranked in BloombergNEF Tier 1 PV inverter maker list, due to its technological progress, business stability, and outstanding market competitiveness.

BNEF's tiering system, based on bankability, involves a stringent evaluation process that covers various dimensions. Inclusion in this esteemed list further validates Sineng's brand credibility within the industry. The Tier 1 ranking is a critical benchmark, providing potential investors with a trusted reference point when seeking reliable partners in the dynamic renewable energy sector.

Aligned with the innovation-driven and customer-centric strategy, Sineng presents a comprehensive product lineup and solutions tailored to meet customers' diverse requirements. Cumulative shipments of PV inverters have now surpassed 70GW, with energy storage inverters exceeding 6GW worldwide. These time-tested products have garnered global recognition, creating value for all Sineng customers.

At the core of Sineng's achievement is the particular focus on research and development, embodied by the ever-growing team of skilled engineers. Substantial investments in R&D have yielded cutting-edge solutions. The groundbreaking products such as the 350kW string inverter, 4.4MW central inverter, 2MW central PCS, and 200kW string PCS, can offer enhanced efficiency, exceptional reliability and utmost safety.

Qiang Wu, Chairman of Sineng Electric, declared, "Being acknowledged as a Tier 1 PV inverter manufacturer fills us with enthusiasm. It elevates our reputation and influence on a global scale. As a trustworthy trailblazer dedicated to promoting environmental awareness and ecological consciousness, we look forward to bringing about positive changes."

About Sineng

Sineng Electric Co., Ltd. is a global leading supplier of a comprehensive product portfolio including PV and energy storage inverters for utility-scale, commercial, and residential applications. With four R&D centers, three manufacturing facilities, and a 40GW annual production capacity, Sineng's commitment to technological innovation has enabled more people to access cost-effective, reliable, and sustainable energy.

