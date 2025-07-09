SINEXCEL and Wasion Energy Power Up Landmark Energy Storage Project in Central America

CARTAGO, Costa Rica, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coopesantos Wind Power Energy Storage System, jointly developed by SINEXCEL (300693.SZ) and Wasion Energy, has officially entered operation in Costa Rica. The commissioning ceremony was attended by local government officials, marking a significant milestone in China-Costa Rica collaboration on renewable energy.

As the first project in Central America to integrate SINEXCEL's advanced energy storage inverter 1250kW PCS—it delivers exceptional performance through three key strengths: intelligent control, robust safety, and environmental adaptability.

Intelligent Control: Delivers efficiency of over 99% for peak shaving, frequency regulation, and voltage support.

Robust Safety: Equipped with VSG (Virtual Synchronous Generator) grid-forming technology, enabling black start and off-grid parallel operation to ensure power supply under extreme conditions.

Environmental Adaptability: Co-developed with Wasion Energy, the system features enhanced seismic and moisture resistance, tailored for the high temperature, high humidity, and frequent seismic activity typical of Central America.

During the pre-commissioning technical seminar, the solution received high praise from Costa Rica's national power authorities, industry experts, and international clients—demonstrating the global competitiveness of SINEXCEL's energy storage technology.

This successful deployment marks a strategic breakthrough for SINEXCEL in the Central American market and a key milestone in the company's global expansion. Moving forward, SINEXCEL remains committed to accelerating the energy transition and empowering energy freedom across Latin America and beyond.

About SINEXCEL

Founded in 2007, SINEXCEL is a pioneer in energy storage, EV charging and power quality solutions. With 12 GW of installed storage, 140,000 EV chargers and nearly 20 million amperes of AHF deployed, SINEXCEL partners with industry leaders like EVE Energy and Schneider Electric to empower energy freedom.

