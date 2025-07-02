SHENZHEN, China, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SINEXCEL (300693.SZ), a global pioneer in modular energy storage, EV charging and power quality solutions, has played a key role in drafting two newly published technical standards for grid-forming energy storage systems, marking a major step toward the standardization and systematic development of this technology in China.

SINEXCEL Contributes to Development of Grid-Forming Energy Storage Standards to Drive Industry Advancement

Led by Shenzhen Power Supply Bureau, the standards — T/SPSTS 035-2024: Technical Specification for Grid-Forming Electrochemical Energy Storage Systems and T/SPSTS 036-2024: Guidelines for Black Start Technology of Grid-Forming Electrochemical Energy Storage Systems — were co-developed with SINEXCEL, alongside academic partners such as Tsinghua Shenzhen International Graduate School and Harbin Institute of Technology (Shenzhen).

The first standard provides comprehensive definitions for the performance and functionality of grid-forming storage systems and equipment, offering clear technical guidance for planning and deployment in key urban areas like Shenzhen. The second standard outlines principles and operational procedures for black start scenarios, supporting system recovery during large-scale outages or grid failures.

These standards, along with SINEXCEL's earlier deployment of the world's first grid-forming energy storage system at a low-altitude logistics hub, are both landmark achievements under Guangdong's key R&D project, "Research on Core Technologies and Equipment of Grid-Forming Energy Storage Inverters." Together, they serve as authoritative references for the full lifecycle of grid-forming storage systems — from design and manufacturing to grid integration and operation.

Backed by years of deep expertise, SINEXCEL has developed a comprehensive portfolio of high-voltage grid-forming storage solutions, encompassing core technologies such as control algorithms, high-power inverter topologies, grid-forming support, fault ride-through, multi-unit coordination, and power quality optimization. Proven across strong, weak, and off-grid scenarios, these solutions provided critical practical insights for the new standards.

SINEXCEL's active role in shaping these standards reflects its long-term commitment to innovation and leadership in grid-forming storage technology. Looking ahead, the company will continue driving collaborative R&D, accelerating industrial implementation, and delivering solutions that meet — and exceed — global standards in support of a more resilient and sustainable energy future.

About SINEXCEL

Founded in 2007, SINEXCEL is a pioneer in energy storage, EV charging and power quality solutions. With 12 GW of installed storage, 140,000 EV chargers and nearly 20 million amperes of AHF deployed, SINEXCEL partners with industry leaders like EVE Energy and Schneider Electric to empower energy freedom.

Contact: [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2723519/SINEXCEL_Contributes_Development_Grid_Forming_Energy_Storage_Standards_Drive_Industry_Advancement.jpg