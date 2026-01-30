SINEXCEL Enhances Czech Grid Resilience with 6.02MW/16.72MWh Energy Storage Project

LOKET, Czech Republic, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SINEXCEL is supporting the deployment of a 6.02MW/16.72MWh battery energy storage project in Loket, Nadlesí. This project marks another significant step in SINEXCEL's mission to provide high-performance power conversion technology to Czech Republic and the European energy market.

Optimized for Dynamic Energy Markets

iMAGE1

The facility, located in Nadlesí (50°07'50.3"N 12°49'03.1"E), is specifically designed for price arbitrage. By capturing price spreads in the energy market and providing essential grid balancing, the system enhances both the economic viability and the stability of the local power infrastructure.

To ensure maximum performance, the project deploys SINEXCEL 1725kW Power Conversion Systems (PCS), delivering peak efficiency of up to 98.5%. The 1725kW PCS offers distinct technical advantages:

Advanced Multi-String Technology: Enhances battery protection while supporting flexible configurations of 1, 2, 4, or 8 battery strings.

Enhances battery protection while supporting flexible configurations of 1, 2, 4, or 8 battery strings. Rapid Response: A 10ms response time ensures real-time grid balancing and seamless integration.

A 10ms response time ensures real-time grid balancing and seamless integration. Durable Design: NEMA 3R-rated cabinets enable reliable, high-performance outdoor operation in various climates.

The PCS also complies with major regulatory and grid standards across North America, Europe, Australia, Japan, and China, ensuring seamless deployment in diverse markets.

Bankable Technology for Utility-Scale Success

Developed by Energo Synergy Group s.r.o., the project secured non-recourse financing from Raiffeisen Leasing a.s. on November 1, 2025 and will be fully commissioned on April 30, 2026.

With over 5,000 deployments and a global capacity of 15GW/40GWh, SINEXCEL continues to be the partner of choice for developers seeking reliable and efficient energy storage hardware. This Czech project underscores SINEXCEL's commitment to driving the global transition toward a sustainable and resilient energy future.

About SINEXCEL

Founded in 2007, SINEXCEL is a pioneer in energy storage, EV charging and power quality solutions. With 15 GW of installed storage, 140,000 EV chargers and nearly 20 million amperes of AHF deployed, SINEXCEL partners with industry leaders like EVE Energy and Schneider Electric to empower energy freedom.

Contact: [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2873627/iMAGE1.jpg