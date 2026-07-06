MUNICH, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At Intersolar Europe 2026, SINEXCEL (300693.SZ) deepened its long-term commitment to the European market by launching its utility-scale Power Conversion System (PCS), StellaON 1250K/1575K that integrates Infineon devices, alongside a series of strategic partnerships strengthening localized compliance, service, and project delivery capabilities across Europe. These initiatives further expand SINEXCEL's European energy storage ecosystem and support accelerating deployment of utility-scale storage.

Driving Europe's Next-Gen Utility-scale Storage

SINEXCEL Expands European Energy Storage Ecosystem at Intersolar Europe 2026, Reinforcing Its Long-Term Commitment to Europe

Developed for Europe's evolving energy storage market, the StellaON 1250K/1575K addresses the industry's growing demands for environmental resilience, grid adaptability, and lifecycle efficiency. The PCS integrates Infineon's advanced EconoDUAL™3 power modules, enabling 55°C full power operation, grid-forming capability, and 98.5% full load efficiency for utility-scale applications, supporting Europe's transition toward renewable-heavy power systems.

Strengthening Compliance and Cybersecurity

As regulatory compliance becomes a key prerequisite for project financing in Europe, SINEXCEL continues to strengthen its position through close collaboration with leading certification bodies.

Together with TÜV SÜD, StellaON obtained vital European grid and safety certifications. Both companies also signed a strategic agreement to advance cybersecurity in preparation for EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) and NIS2 requirements.

Meanwhile, TÜV NORD officially awarded Polish grid code compliance certification for the SINEXCEL 1725kW PCS, further expanding the company's compliance coverage across Europe.

Building a Pan-European Service and Lifecycle Support Network

To ensure long-term project reliability, SINEXCEL is expanding its localized service ecosystem across Europe, enhancing maintenance, spare parts, and rapid response capabilities.

A partnership with Eco Service GmbH—an on-site technical provider operating in over twelve countries, featuring a spare-parts hub in Germany—guarantees comprehensive maintenance and warehousing support across the entire European continent.

An additional agreement with Sagacity International Hk Limited, establishes dedicated maintenance operations in Slovakia and Germany.

For project execution, SINEXCEL also broadened its operational delivery. The company signed a milestone agreement with Tesla Energy Holding, a Czech assembly and integrator of BESS, to execute utility-scale BESS projects. Furthermore, strategic alliances with InterConti Trading s.r.o. and Nota Energy will pair SINEXCEL's high-efficiency PCS with advanced system integration.

Together, these partnerships form a pan-European ecosystem ensuring end-to-end lifecycle support.

About SINEXCEL

Founded in 2007, SINEXCEL is a pioneer in energy storage, EV charging, and power quality solutions. With 17GW of installed storage, 200,000 EV DC chargers, and nearly 20 million amperes of Active Harmonic Filter deployed, SINEXCEL partners with industry leaders to empower energy freedom.

Contact: [email protected]