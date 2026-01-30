SINEXCEL Supports 7.5MW/15.04MWh Energy Storage Project in Romania, Enabling Greater Energy Trading Flexibility

CURTEA DE ARGEȘ, Romania, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SINEXCEL is supporting the deployment of a 7.5MW/15.04MWh battery energy storage project in Romania (45°02'58.6"N, 24°15'09.4"E), further expanding its footprint in Europe and enabling more flexible, market-oriented energy management through advanced power conversion technology.

Maximizing Energy Value Through Omni-adaptability

The project is designed primarily for price arbitrage, helping optimize energy trading strategies while enhancing grid responsiveness and operational efficiency.

At the core of the system are SINEXCEL 1250kW Power Conversion Systems (PCS), engineered to maximize energy value through omni-adaptability. The solution delivers high efficiency and flexible integration, enabling optimized system performance and stronger long-term project economics.

To meet varying project requirements and future expansion needs, the PCS supports multiple medium-voltage station configurations, including:

20ft MV station: 2.5MW/3.15MW

40ft MV station: 5MW/6.25MW

40ft MV station: up to 9.45MW/10MW

This scalability allows developers to scale capacity efficiently while reducing installation complexity and lifecycle costs.

A Proven Global Partner

Developed by Energy Solar NRG SRL, the project secured non-recourse financing from DHB Bank in February 2025 and is scheduled for full commissioning on September 30, 2026, further validating the reliability of SINEXCEL's PCS technology for utility-scale applications.

With more than 5,000 deployments worldwide and over 15GW/40GWh of installed capacity, SINEXCEL continues to be the trusted partner for developers seeking reliable and efficient energy storage hardware. This project once again demonstrates the company's commitment to supporting a more resilient, sustainable, and economically optimized energy future.

About SINEXCEL

Founded in 2007, SINEXCEL is a pioneer in energy storage, EV charging and power quality solutions. With 15 GW of installed storage, 140,000 EV chargers and nearly 20 million amperes of AHF deployed, SINEXCEL partners with industry leaders like EVE Energy and Schneider Electric to empower energy freedom.

