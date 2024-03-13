SING FOR HOPE PIANOS LAUNCH AT CNU'S FERGUSON CENTER MARCH 28, 2024

The Sing for Hope Pianos are available for anyone and everyone to play at 10 locations around the city through April 18

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sing for Hope Pianos will take to the streets all across Newport News, creating spontaneous moments of live music and joy throughout the community. The unique partnership between Christopher Newport University's Ferguson Center for the Arts, the Mary M. Torggler Fine Arts Center at Christopher Newport, and the City of Newport News has made it possible to bring the Sing for Hope Pianos program to fruition for the first time in the region. On Thursday, March 28 at 9 a.m., Sing for Hope will unveil 10 new Sing for Hope Pianos—each one a unique, playable piano artwork created by a local artist—in the Ferguson Center's Diamonstein Concert Hall lobby. The all-day public launch is free of charge and open to all, and will culminate with a free performance by acclaimed American pianist Drew Petersen ("destined for great things" - Music Web International) at 7:30 p.m. The celebration coincides with World Piano Day, which is the 88th day of the year and a nod to the 88 keys on the piano.

Artist Terry Cox-Joseph at work on her Sing for Hope Piano entitled "Mozart's Safari." This Sing for Hope Piano will be available for public play at Mariners' Museum in Newport News from March 29 to April 18.

The 2024 Sing for Hope Pianos: Newport News were created by visual artists Courtney Balingit, Jay Bordeaux, Terry Cox-Joseph, Carlton Emblidge with An Achievable Dream, Robert M. Elliot, Candyce Harrell, Tiffany Murchison, Amy Queen & Sara Clapper, Peyton Townsend, and Scot Turner. Artists were selected through a competitive RFP process adjudicated anonymously by a panel of artists, leaders, and members of the community.

Part of the global Sing for Hope Pianos initiative, these original public piano artworks were created by local artists. After the March 28 day-long launch event, the Sing for Hope Pianos will be moved to 10 iconic locations across Newport News for anyone and everyone to play, listen to, interact with, and enjoy through April 18, 2024. Locations include Victory Landing Park, City Hall Plaza, Newport News Park, Midtown Community Center, Mariners' Museum, Riverview Farm Park, City Center Gazebo, CNU Fountain Plaza, Patrick Henry Mall, and the Denbigh Community Center. At the conclusion of their public residency, the Sing for Hope Pianos will be moved to permanent homes in seven Newport News public schools and three community centers, including Denbigh Community Center, Brittingham-Midtown Community Center, and Courthouse Way Community Center, where they will inspire lives for years to come. The world leader in public piano art programs, Sing for Hope has provided more pianos for under-resourced public schools than any other organization in the world.

"The City of Newport News is proud to partner with Sing for Hope and Christopher Newport University to bring this innovative and fun initiative to life," said Joanne Palmeira, Superintendent of Cultural Arts. "We are always looking for unique opportunities to connect residents and guests with the arts. As these pianos are placed in Newport News parks, attractions, and other high-traffic areas, we know they will create discussion amongst diverse groups and harness the creative power of our community."

"We believe in the transformative power of the arts, and Sing for Hope aligns perfectly with our commitment to 'arts for all,'" notes Ferguson Center Executive Director Bruce Bronstein. "I can't wait to see and hear the pianos in public. It's such a unique program. They are for everyone to play and enjoy -- from Chopsticks to Chopin!"

Holly Koons, Executive Director of the Mary M. Torggler Fine Arts Center notes, "It has been a great pleasure hosting the Sing for Hope artists as they turned pianos into whimsical and inspiring works of art. The Torggler has been honored to participate in this unique merger of visual art, music, and civic engagement, and we look forward to seeing community members create their own musical masterpieces on these colorful pianos!"

"Expanding The Sing for Hope Pianos to reach more communities has been an incredibly rewarding experience, and I am encouraged by the passion and talent of the artists who did such incredible work in Virginia," says Monica Yunus, Co-Founder of Sing for Hope.

Adds Co-Founder Camille Zamora, "The Sing for Hope Pianos act as creative hotspots for our communities, sparking moments of impromptu harmony between strangers and bringing joy to people of all ages! And after their time on the street, these musical masterpieces will go on to their permanent homes in local hospitals, community centers, and schools across the greater Newport News area."

The Sing for Hope Pianos began in New York City in 2010 and has since grown to become one of the world's largest annually recurring public arts programs. With more than 600 original creations to date, The Sing for Hope Pianos bring hope, healing, and a shared musical experience to communities across the globe.

About Sing for Hope

Sing for Hope harnesses the power of the arts to create a better world. Our creative programs bring hope, healing, and connection to millions of people in hospitals, schools, care facilities, refugee camps, transit hubs, and community spaces worldwide. A non-profit organization founded in New York City in response to the events of 9/11, Sing for Hope partners with hundreds of community-based organizations, mobilizes thousands of artists in creative service, and produces artist-created Sing for Hope Pianos across the U.S. and around the world. The official Cultural Partner of the World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates, Sing for Hope champions art for all because we believe the arts have an unmatched capacity to uplift, unite, and heal.

Sing for Hope's work is made possible by the Sing for Hope Founders' Circle: The International Foundation for Arts and Culture (Dr. Haruhisa Handa, Chairman, Sing for Hope Global Patron), The Arnhold Foundation in loving memory of Sissy and Henry Arnhold, The Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, The Anna-Maria & Stephen Kellen Foundation, Jacqueline Novogratz and Chris Anderson, The Seedlings Foundation, and Ann Ziff; New York State Council on the Arts, public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, Fosun International, and the generosity of donors like you. Learn more at singforhope.org .

About Ferguson Center

The Ferguson Center presents a broad range of performances in order to reach the largest possible number of community members, all the while maintaining its status as the finest performing arts center in Hampton Roads. The mission of the Ferguson Center is to culturally engage the community by providing access to the finest artists in the world. Designed by renowned architects I.M. Pei and Henry Cobb, the Ferguson Center is a premier venue. Audiences from throughout Virginia and beyond enjoy year-round attractions that have included such headline talent as tenor Andrea Bocelli, John Legend, Josh Groban, Joan Baez, Tony Bennett, Wynton Marsalis, Jay Leno, Ziggy Marley, Liza Minnelli, Blue Man Group, and Broadway shows like Waitress, The Book of Mormon, Jersey Boys, The King and I, and Disney's Beauty and the Beast, among many others.

